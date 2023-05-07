Plumpin Jack Flash! Judge Declares Trans Flasher 'Too Fat' to Free His Willy in Front of Those Three Women

Ohio Judge David McNamee decided that a biological male named Darren Glines — who identifies as trans — couldn’t have possibly exposed his trouser mouse to three female defendants because he is too fat for it to be seen.

Transgender Man found NOT Guilty after being accused of flashing his penis 3 times in a women’s locker room in a YMCA in Xenia, Ohio. The judge ruled the man was ‘too fat’ for his genitals to have been visible and therefore could not have exposed himself like several women had… pic.twitter.com/DbJcv8gVPw — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 6, 2023

Believe All Women!

Three women accused Glines of flashing them — on three separate occasions — at the Xenia, Ohio, YMCA. They also claimed there were young girls in the locker room each time.

But Gline’s two attorneys argued their defendant is too fat for the women to have seen his fizzle wizzle as it hides snuggly under layers of cascading fat.

SERIOUSLY-O-RAMA! Step aside “dia-beetus,” obese men now suffer from something far worse — adult-acquired buried penis — which is mounds of fat that falls over a large man’s twig and berries.

Jabba the What?

Though Glines hasn’t had gender reassignment surgery — or a salad — he was given the OK by the virtue-signaling creeps at the YMCA to strut his glacier-like physique in the women’s locker room. And if you ladies don’t like having to look at a confused man’s jingle bells, you can take your bigotry to a different YMCA.

PSYCH! Glines is allowed to flash his bulbs in every branch in the greater Dayton, Ohio, region.

What could go wrong with a bearded lady in a women’s locker room?

RELATED: Shocker: ‘Trans Woman’ Who Exposed Himself to Wi Spa Customers Is Actually a Serial Sex Offender

Judge MacNamee agreed that Glines’s junk couldn’t possibly be seen under his acres of chubby.

“There is no question that Glines was in the women’s locker room,” McNamee ruled. “However, Glines was not charged with trespass, nor was Glines charged with being in an area of the YMCA where Glines was not supposed to be. Quiet simply, the facts do not exist to support a find of guilt, as charges. Glines’ genitalia was not visible as a result of other portions of her body covering same.”

Here’s the next smack in the face to women everywhere: a YMCA employee named Kateisha Young had to get a restraining order against Grines after he grabbed her crotch and began stalking her at the YMCA. Young also testified that she feared she would have to find a new job because of Grines.

SEE THAT O-RAMA?! The judge referred to Glines as “her” even though Glines was accused of flashing his man-bits. The Daily Mail — which broke the story — ran this insane headline: “Trans woman is cleared of flashing her penis at three women using Ohio YMCA after judge ruled she’s too FAT for her genitals to be visible.”

Her penis? The woke staff at the Daily Mail must be drunk on Bud Light.

Hey, that reminds me of an article I wrote called, “Trans Dude Cries After Having ‘Her Scrotum’ Punched by TSA Agent”

FACT-O-RAMA! There are some words I personally never use together, such as “Christian rock” and “her penis,” though if I had to choose one I’d say “Let’s jam on some Styper!”

The YMCA dutifully threw women under the bus — despite one of their employees being sexually assaulted and stalked by Grines — and announced their continued allegiance to all things trans.

“Under no circumstance will we investigate an individual’s birth identity and then assign individuals to locker rooms,’ the YMCA said. ‘That would be counter to the law, counter to respect for all people and it is not who or what we are as an organization.”

This isn’t the YMCA’s first pro-trans rodeo.

Nor is it the second. They bent the knee to the aggressive, far-left gaystapo and booted an 80-year-old woman who complained a trans dude in the locker room watched little girls remove their bathing suits to use the toilet.

It’s clear that the Young Men’s Christian Association has been infiltrated by Marxist creepers who will upset — and imperil — women and girls for the benefit a tiny portion of mentally ill people.

Recommended Reading: the lying left would hate for you to peep this long list of attacks committed by transgender people against kids in restrooms.

Wanna know who will never cave to the lefty luna-chicks pretending to be women? PJ Media.

Not only will we fight for the rights of women, but we will also maintain our belief that it’s insane to call a “he” a “she” on our site.

It’s embarrassing to play make-believe because the commies tell us to, but it’s also dangerous for the trans crowd. Roughly 40% of all trans folks will attempt suicide. I personally refuse to encourage people suffering further into a mental illness that all too often results in suicide.

Most importantly, I, your intrepid columnist Kevin Downey, Jr. will never offend your intellect and subject you to the phrase “her penis” unless I am making fun of Pravda news outlets that use it and dare to consider themselves virtuous.

If you want to keep PJ Media alive — and not be offended by headlines involving “her beanbag” — become a VIP Member TODAY. Click here and help fight woke Marxism and cancel culture.

I assure you the woke brigade is after us BIGLY. Join today and help us fight off a new onslaught of cancel culture aimed at PJ Media, all because we don’t want our kids and meemaws showering with creepy, groping gender-benders like Glines.