Trans Dude Cries After Having 'Her Scrotum' Punched by TSA Agent

An unidentified man — who identifies as a woman — is alleging that a TSA agent punched him in the giggleberries at JFK Airport.

The weeping Tom posted his trauma on social media, according to The Daily Mail.

“hi so a tsa agent at jfk airport punched me in the genitalia, yelled at me for having a penis (?) and humiliated me in front of everyone after i told her to please stop,” was posted with a picture of the sad sack sobbing in a women’s restroom.

“[The TSA agent] followed me into the women’s bathroom and began talking about me to a coworker while I sobbed in a stall,” the confused man continued, even going so far as to ask Twitter for attention advice on what to do next.

🚨| NEW: Trans woman left sobbing in JFK airport after TSA agent hit her testicles‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/QJb8RPOTQy — Pubity (@Pubity) March 26, 2023

In a later post, the man said: “I don’t want the TSA agent that hurt me fired, I want her educated and the entirety of TSA abolished altogether.”

Doesn’t that mean the TSA agent would get fired too?

Also, all the posts have since been deleted.

Mr. Trans then stated that the TSA agent followed him into the women’s room and made jokes about him to a fellow TSA agent as the man in a dress wept uncontrollably.

How could a man sobbing in a stall — for over an hour — see who walks in?

Check out this reporting from the right-leaning NY Post:

A transgender woman was left in tears at JFK Airport after she claimed a TSA agent punched her in the testicles while she was going through security, the Daily Mail reported.

The NY Post and the Daily Mail referred to the transamabob as “she” and “her.”

FACT-O-RAMA! A man who lives as a woman — but has male genitalia — is a man. I refuse to play the pronoun game and refer to a “he” as “she.” Trans people have a 40% attempted suicide rate. Playing make-believe with them is only propagating a lie that may end in their suicide. Also, I wont be pressured to play by silly rules set by a tiny, mentally ill portion of our society.

The unidentified dude claims he cried for over an hour, which seems odd, considering he had a plane to catch.

This story is starting to feel like a fairy tale.

There are three things many trans dudes love — attention, sympathy, and victimhood — and this story provides the alleged victim with all three.

Many more of them are demanding — this guy wanted the TSA disbanded. Another trans person wanted the gender-selector on the airport security scanners removed.

A transgender woman — who identifies as a man — shot six people in a Tennessee school Tuesday, just days before a planned “day of trans vengeance” allegedly to fight “trans genocide.”

AN INCOVENIENT TRUTH-O-RAMA! Gender-related attacks make up only 2.7% of bias crimes.

There is obviously no “trans genocide’ in the U.S. (frankly, it’s quite the opposite), but again, the progressive left loves to pretend they are victims.

🚨🚨🚨 ‘Transgender Day Of Vengeance’ is planned in Tennessee for this week. The organizers instruct the attendees to “wear a mask” and bring a crowd to stop “GENOCIDE.” These people are domestic terrorists. What else do they have planned? pic.twitter.com/HWSMZ3QyhE — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 27, 2023

JFK Airport released an apology and claimed it would investigate.

What Have We Learned?

A chick with a dingle claims he was “punched” in the acorn satchel by a female TSA agent who then publicly “humiliated” him for having a willy. He further states the same woman “followed” him into the women’s room and made fun of him while he sobbed in a stall — for an hour — before a flight. The man seems to have pulled himself together enough to bombard Twitter with pics of him crying and asking for advice from the rest of the world.

I don’t buy it.