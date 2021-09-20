Transgender People: America's Most Privileged 'Victims'

Transgender people make up just a tiny part of the population, but they seem to have the country bending over backward to kiss their non-binary, supposedly victimized derrieres.

FACT-O-RAMA! The Williams Institute estimated that there were 1.4 million transgender people in the United States in 2016, twice the number the institute estimated in 2011.

Though the left likes to scream about the victimhood of trans people, the reality says otherwise. For example, only a trans dude can be called the “bravest athlete in history” for cracking a woman’s skull in an MMA fight.

And what caused Bruce Springsteen to cancel a concert in North Carolina in 2016? A law concerning where trans people, who make up 0.42% of the state’s population, can and cannot relieve themselves. “Some things are more important than a rock show and this fight against prejudice and bigotry — which is happening as I write — is one of them,” Springsteen said in a statement on his website.

So a little girl not wishing to share a restroom with a man is a bigot now? I wish the Boss cared as much about where I pee. Or about driving drunk at a National Park beach area. Or about sleeping with another man’s wife.

The leftists will allow a biological man to pummel a woman, and a rock icon will cancel his concert in North Carolina over a restroom law. That’s a lot of power for a tiny part of the population.

A psychiatrist from Johns Hopkins claims that transgenderism is a “mental disorder.” That’s science talking. The American Psychiatric Association agrees: “Gender dysphoria is a diagnosis listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), a manual published by the American Psychiatric Association to diagnose mental conditions,” the Mayo Clinic says.

Ben Shapiro famously stated that while a man is allowed to pretend he is a woman, he can’t force others to pretend he is a woman.

Actually, you can get fired from your job if your Christianity doesn’t allow you to play make-believe with someone who may have a mental illness.

That’s a lot of power for a tiny part of the population, some of whom may not even remain trans. Twelve studies show a majority of transgender young people won’t stay trans when they grow up.

Trans Rights Can Be Dangerous to Women

The left can’t bend over fast enough for the roughly .5% to .7% of the country who claim to be trans, and sometimes that fawning desire to be “woke” is tragic for real women.

Consider the case of England’s Stephen Wood, who decided he wanted to be Karen White. That was after he was arrested for sexually assaulting a child and three women. Wood/White claimed he was a she and took a walk on the wild side. He was sent to serve his time in a women’s prison, where he promptly sexually assaulted four more women.

Related: Daily Dose of Downey: Deep Diving the Facts and Fiction of Anti-Trans Murders

Antifa went to war, literally, over the right of a trans “woman” to flash his “half-mast” to a group of women and young girls at Wi Spa in Los Angeles. Soon after, we found out this “woman” is a serial sexual deviant with a history of exposing himself to women and young girls. Again and again, the left tosses the rights of roughly 116 million American women and girls out the window for roughly 1.4 million transgender people.

What Have We Learned?

The left will go to war for trans people. They will jeopardize the rights, sports opportunities (including the “right” to crack a woman’s skull), and personal safety of biological women in the process. They will cancel concerts, rewrite laws, and fire you for not playing their silly, science-free game.

That’s a lot of power for a tiny group of purportedly mentally ill people, most of whom won’t remain trans, and 40% to 50% of whom will, tragically, attempt suicide.