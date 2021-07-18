L.A. Police Pummel Antifa, Finally

Happiness Is a Warm Rubber Bullet Gun

Los Angeles cops in riot gear went toe-to-toe with Antifa yesterday, outside of Wi Spa, where a transgender man took off his clothes in the women’s two week ago, setting off a firestorm. The riot was clearly planned.

ROUND TWO MOTHER FUCKERS! pic.twitter.com/cDzj4zaoL9 — SW YLF (@sw_ylf) July 9, 2021

Despite the naughty words and Twitter bravado, antifa got pummeled by LA cops.

The fun started several weeks ago when this video of a woman complaining about a man in the women’s room went viral. She rightfully stands up for herself and the rights of other women to be able to use a changing room and not have to see a naked man.

OUCH

The masked Sallies of Antifa are usually coddled by cops, but that wasn’t happening this time. This video shows the fascion-istas tossing a smoke bomb toward cops and the police using their batons to teach the clowns some manners. Check out the poor lamb in the red head covering massage his shoulder against the wall.

Police clash with Antifa counter-protesting at the Wi Spa, after several smoke bombs & water bottles were thrown at protesters across the street #WiSpa #LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/fRoXWtmAng — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) July 17, 2021

This antifa member sprays something that look like silly string at a cop and the police officer responds with a rubber bullet.

LAPD officer responds with less than lethal munitions against a black bloc rioter who sprayed what appears to be silly string at the officer pic.twitter.com/rKzQO6qapk — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) July 18, 2021

One of the debutantes lowers his mask to spit at a cop and immediately pays the price.

WI SPA LA: LAPD Officer OBLITERATES 2 ANTIFA Militants at ONCE with his club after one pulls their mask down to SPIT in the officers FACE Full story coming soon on @RealAmVoice https://t.co/1SkQLWsghr pic.twitter.com/HcVtvfzKt5 — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) July 18, 2021

This woman calls for the cops to put down their guns and takes a rubber bullet to the belly. I can’t watch this enough!

Woman was just shot by a rubber bullet as she asked to please put down your guns— pic.twitter.com/YkZUjW007l — waterspider (@waterspider__) July 17, 2021

Let’s Dance

Antifa came to get down but got clown-slapped. They discarded some of their party favors, including knives, pepper spray, a stun gun and an adorable rainbow shield.

At a protest near Wilshire Bl & Rampart Bl, 2 groups clashed. Smoke bombs/projectiles were thrown at ofcrs & a dispersal order was issued. Several dozen people were arrested. Numerous items in violation of 55.07 LAMC were found discarded including a stungun, knives, pepper spray pic.twitter.com/exk7vvTfRm — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 17, 2021

Traditionally, antifa has burned, rioted, and assaulted people with near impunity. Many have had their charges dropped and even had celebrities, including Kamala Harris, pay for their bail. It seems things may have changed. Dozens were arrested and many were bruised. Looks like they are going to need better hockey pads.