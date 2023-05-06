The Washington Post Did a Poll on Transing Children and Trashed the Results Because They Didn't Fit the Narrative

Earlier this week, PJ Media’s Matt Margolis reported on a recent Washington Post-KFF poll which demonstrated that most Americans don’t buy into the LGBTQbutespeciallytheT narrative of allowing kids to pump themselves full of hormones and mutilate their bodies.

The poll proved that a considerable majority of Americans don’t agree with allowing kids to go down the transgender path. A whopping 70% think transing kids is bad, while 60% don’t agree with transing teens. Moreover, a majority of those surveyed believe that elementary and middle school kids don’t need to hear transgender propaganda in schools.

It’s hard to ignore or dismiss those kinds of results. Yet somehow, the Washington Post not only dismissed the results of its own poll, but the paper also managed to insult those who took part in it and shared their opinions.

With a headline of “Most Americans support anti-trans policies favored by GOP, poll shows,” the Post managed to both denigrate those who don’t fall in line with the left-wing narrative on the issue and unnecessarily politicize it.

“Most Americans don’t believe it’s even possible to be a gender that differs from that assigned at birth,” write reporters Laura Meckler and Scott Clement (and you can almost hear the gasp in that sentence). “A 57 percent majority of adults said a person’s gender is determined from the start, with 43 percent saying it can differ.”

And in a riff on “Republicans pounce,” the writers point to the poll results as “political jet fuel for Republicans in statehouses and Congress who are pushing measures restricting curriculum, sports participation and medical care,” adding later on that “some Americans have become more conservative on these questions as Republicans have seized the issue and worked to promote new restrictions.”

People don’t believe in letting the trans-über-alles crowd have its way! Horror or horrors!

Other conservatives noticed the reporting and called out the Post.

Notice how they spin the headline calling them “anti-trans” Headline should be: Poll Shows Most Americans Still Realize Gender Is A Biological Fact https://t.co/cCO8lhs2lq — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 5, 2023

And yet the Post continues to call those policies “anti-trans,” even as it confirms in this piece that the public does not see them that way. Totally captured by activists. https://t.co/TE3maY984H — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) May 5, 2023

The Post quotes one woman who started out buying into the trans rhetoric but changed her tune, blaming her about-face on “Christian podcasts.” Those horrible Christians with their truth — how dare they?

Meckler and Clement lament the “complicated and sometimes contradictory views” that people apparently hold when it comes to transgenderism. For some reason, they find it remarkable that, while an overwhelming majority don’t think it’s right to trans kids, most people also don’t believe in discrimination against trans people.

It goes to show that leftists like those at the Post immediately think that those who don’t fall hook, line, and puberty blocker for the trans agenda aren’t capable of behaving decently toward people. The left’s condescension knows no bounds.

One quote in the article shows the left’s wishful thinking that the world will fall in line with trans madness.

“’You have a big swath of the American public still trying to make sense of this issue,’ said Patrick Egan, a scholar of American politics and public opinion at New York University. ‘This is a battle and a debate that is unfolding in real time before our eyes, and we don’t know how it’s going to turn out.’”

The poll results sound like plenty of people have made sense of the issue and don’t think that kids should be subject to procedures that will alter them for life. But the Post is having a hard time processing those facts.