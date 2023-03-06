The Morning Briefing: Finally—Trump Is Hitting the Right Notes Again

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Oswald’s frequent dreams of flying always ended with sensible finger sandwiches and a thermos full of Jack Daniels.

According to reports from people I’ve met and like, CPAC happened last week. I wasn’t in attendance, but then I rarely am. What I’ve done since the Tea Party days is create the illusion that I go to the conference every year. In reality, I’ve been five times in thirteen years.

My presence lingers.

Donald Trump was, of course, the hit of the show. Much has been made of the fact that Ron DeSantis didn’t show up but — as Stacey wrote — CPAC ain’t what it used to be. I don’t think it’s a big deal that the looming battle between the two didn’t begin right away. We’ve got plenty of time for that.

From what I’ve read of Trump’s speech, it was good that he didn’t have the DeSantis distraction.

Rick wrote about it for us, and I really did like a lot of what Trump said. For example:

“I am your warrior, I am your justice, and for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution,” Trump said. “I will totally obliterate the deep state.”

That’s not just what the base needs to hear, that’s what the country needs. I wonder if he’s gotten a new speechwriter in the last month, because that kind of stuff is gold.

Relevant: I’m All-In if Trump Promises a Scorched-Earth Second Term

I’m even willing to get a little amnesia about Trump’s less-than-stellar efforts to drain the swamp and “obliterate the deep state” during his first term. He left a lot of people in positions of power that they then actively used to work against him in 2020. Frequent readers of mine know how often I’ve lamented the fact that he didn’t gut the FBI.

Last month I wrote that I wanted the Trump I like to come back. Reading excerpts from this speech almost made me wish that I’d gone to CPAC.

Almost.

Over at Townhall, Schlichter’s latest column says that Trump has been on a roll the last couple of weeks, which is true. It all began with his trip to East Palestine, OH, which Kurt referred to as “the best day of Donald Trump’s ex-presidency.” He connected with people who desperately wanted to know that someone cared about their predicament, and he shamed this clown car administration into finally at least going through the motions.

More importantly, Kurt writes that Trump avoided talking about DeSantis in his speech. That’s a relief. His unprovoked attacks on the Florida governor in recent months have made him look frightened and weak.

Trump needs to be spitting fire, not tossing out pathetic playground digs.

This was a nice start.

Please consider subscribing to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free and it helps keep me off the streets.

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn’t Awful

I kinda look like this right now.

These are Mangalicas, the only pigs in the world with a curly wool coat, similar to a sheep’s.. pic.twitter.com/lzHkZBHcBS — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) March 4, 2023

PJ Media

Kevin and Kruiser. ‘Unwoke’ Free-for-All #28: It’s Not Racist to Say Wuhan Is Bad Anymore

VodkaPundit. This AI Knows Who You Are and Who All Your Friends Are (And Is Telling the IRS)

Conservatives Want to Secede From Oregon, and Leftists Are ENRAGED

Shucks. Larry Hogan Reveals His Presidential Plans

Watch: Russell Brand OBLITERATES MSNBC in Hack’s Face on ‘Real Time With Bill Maher’

CPAC 2023: the End of an Era

West Coast, Messed Coast™: Welcome to the Dumb Idea Factory!

BREAKING: Antifa Thugs Firebomb Atlanta Public Training Facility Construction Site

‘Big Gay Dance Party’ at Northwestern Law to Appease Anti-Free Speech Students

Ugandan President Has Hilarious Response to LGBTQ Activists’ Request

Shocker: the Nation’s Second Dude Comes Out Against Masculinity

Now Disney Says Bluebirds and Sunshine Are Racist, Too

How Does A Leftist Hero Become A Villain? Oppose the Regime.

I want to believe him. Trump Pledge to ‘Obliterate’ the ‘Deep State’: ‘I Am Your Retribution’

Kari Lake Claims ‘Powerful People From Back East’ Offered Her a Bribe to Leave Politics

The Pete Buttigieg ‘Reclamation Project’ is Off to a Rocky Start

Is This the Cringiest Twitter Profile in History?

Biden Lies AGAIN: ‘I Was A Student Up North In the Civil Rights Movement’

BINGO. Jill Biden and Gisele Fetterman Really Are Two of a Kind

Democrats in Nevada Sweep the Socialists From Power

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Trump’s Good Couple Weeks

60 Minutes Attempts to Walk Back Doubts Over Covid Lab Leak Theory

Female Border Patrol Agent Violently Assaulted By Illegal Migrant

They hate hard work and success. Business Tycoon Criticizes Democrat-Run States: ‘They Are Punishing People Who Are Successful’

Bill reintroduced to protect Americans from gun registry

Cam&Co. The latest on 2A lawsuits in CA, IL

71-year-old Philadelphia man shoots back at armed robbers, sends them fleeing

The moment we’ve waited for: Chris Rock unloads on Will Smith during Netflix Live show

HALLELUJAH. Cheese wars update: Americans can make gruyère if they want to

“Hostage video.” Raptors delete video recognizing Women’s History Month as it goes horribly wrong

CPAC 2023 Was Not Well Attended – Here’s Why Conservatives Are Leaving This Conference in the Dust

Bill Maher Leaves Bernie Sanders Stammering When Quizzed on Far-Left ‘Equity’ Push

The Suspension (and Reinstatement) of Pro-Life Activist Lila Rose Shows Twitter Still Has Work to Do in Eliminating Its Ghosts

Marianne Williamson is back and coming out fighting with a swipe at Associated Press AND Hillary

Writer notes there were no laws against homosexuality or abortion before white people came

HAAAA! Adam Schiff-For-Brains playing keyboard WARRIOR with Tucker Carlson goes HILARIOUSLY wrong

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

Kruiser’s ‘Worst Week Ever’—The Mayor Peter Principle

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Florida Man Friday: She Used the Kitty Litter in Self-Defense

‘Unwoke’ With Kevin and Kruiser #63: Merrick Garland Is Really Bad at His Job

The Fringe With Megan Fox, Episode 122: Murdaugh Guilty Despite Lots of Doubt and a Major Pain in the Neck

The Soviet-Style COVID Lab Leak Cover-up Was Part of Anti-Trump Coup

Hate Speech Horror at MIT Turns Out to Be Still More Fakery

Is the Age of Globalization-Fueled Neoliberalism Nearing an End?

Leftists Hate Children: Abortion, Drag for Babies, LGBTQ, and Porn in School

More Schoolgirls in Iran Are Poisoned as Protests Blaming the Government Begin

What Lori Lightfoot’s Defeat Tells Us About 2024

Around the Interwebz

#RIP. Gary Rossington Dies: Guitarist And Last Surviving Original Member Of Lynyrd Skynyrd Was 71

The Stark Beauty of Tushetian Shepherds’ Journey Across Georgia’s Caucasus Mountains

A Delicious History of the Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich

Bee Me

Lori Lightfoot Blames Election Loss On 'Tricksy Hobbitses'https://t.co/vym9s05ot6 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 5, 2023

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy

OK, this isn’t the funniest “Might Carson Art Players” sketch, but it’s worth watching for violent humor that would have libs running for fainting couches today.