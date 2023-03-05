Kruiser's 'Worst Week Ever'—The Mayor Peter Principle

Ever since Pete Buttigieg hit the national stage during the 2020 Democratic primary season, I’ve been mystified as to how the guy ever got a job in the first place.

Any job.

The hacks in the mainstream media are not allowed to write anything critical about Buttigieg because he’s gay, of course. That’s why he’s allowed to continue his reign of error at the Department of Transportation. It’s also why they didn’t write anything about the fact that his tenure as the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was a colossal dumpster fire, especially near the end. He was trying to make the case that he should be the president of the United States all the while he was floundering as the mayor of a college town.

While it’s true that failing upwards in politics is a very bipartisan thing, the Democrats still do it more.

I mentioned the Peter Principle in the headline of this column as a goofy play on words. Then I started thinking about it and realized that there was an angle. Here’s a snippet from Wikipedia for those unfamiliar with the concept:

The Peter principle is a concept in management developed by Laurence J. Peter, which observes that people in a hierarchy tend to rise to “a level of respective incompetence”: employees are promoted based on their success in previous jobs until they reach a level at which they are no longer competent, as skills in one job do not necessarily translate to another.[1]

My updated “Mayor Peter Principle” finds a guy moving up the ladder without seeming to have had any skills in the first place.

There are times when Buttigieg seems so in over his head that I think he’s a plant who was put there to make Kamala Harris look competent by comparison. Heck, even Karine Jean-Pierre has been looking good next to Mayor Pete lately. It’s like he reviewed his performance during the infant formula shortage last year then looked in the mirror and said, “Hold my beer” to himself after the train derailment in Ohio.

Because “competence” is a word that I don’t think most people in the Biden administration can even spell, there are actually whispers about Petey replacing Kamala Harris on the ticket should Team Gropes find a way to oust her without losing too much face. I will concede that he is the only white guy who they swap her out for since he does have one diversity box checked off.

Still, this guy?

I’ve written a lot about the Democrats’ obsession with diversity hiring. I reject the notion that we can’t be more inclusive and hire people who know what they’re doing. It’s a big country; talented professional people come in all shapes and colors here in America. Sadly, not many of them want to go into Democratic politics.

What worries me about Mayor Pete is that I think the Democrats will try to get him near one of the top two jobs in the executive branch. Dems are never held accountable for anything anymore, especially in-house. If anybody asks the Inglorious KJP about how badly Buttigieg is doing his job, she simply covers her ears and begins muttering “most diverse administration” over and over, as if she’s been hypnotized.

In a way, she has, of course. Pete Buttigieg is a protected class and not a negative word shall be uttered against him by another Democrat or any of their flying monkeys in the Mainstream Media.

We might have to continue watching Mayor Pete awful his way to the top. Or close enough to it to make things really uncomfortable.

