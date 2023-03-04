Watch: Russell Brand OBLITERATES MSNBC in Hack's Face on 'Real Time With Bill Maher'

Russell Brand, who emerged as a genuine hero of truth-telling during the COVID-19 melodrama, appeared on Real Time With Bill Maher alongside an MSNBC hack named John Heilemann.

It didn’t go well for John.

Brand: “I have to say, it’s disingenuous to claim that the biases exhibited on Fox News are any different than the biases exhibited on MSNBC. It is difficult to suggest that these corporations operate as anything other than mouthpieces for their affiliate owners, in Black Rock and Vanguard… I’ve been on MSNBC, mate, it was propaganda. It’s nutcrackery.”

Heilemannn: “I’d like to hear a provable specific example of an MSNBC correspondent or anchor being on television saying something they knew was false and were saying behind the scenes, ‘I’m about to go out and we know that the election wasn’t stolen.’ Or something equivalent.”

Brand: “Do you want an example? The ludicrous, outrageous criticisms of Joe Rogan around Ivermectin deliberately referring to it as a horse medicine when they know it’s an effective medicine.”

But really, as Jimmy Dore chronicles, Brand could’ve easily pointed to any one of dozens of brazen lies perpetrated by the MSNBC hacks like John Heilemann, such as when Rachel Maddow claimed getting Pfizer’s experimental mRNA therapy would prevent transmission.

Short List of @MSNBC Lies: -Ukraine War Is Unprovoked

-Russia Stole Election

-Russiagate Conspiracy Theory for 5 years

-Vaxx Stops Transmission

-Ivermectin Dangerous

-We Can Vaxx Our Way Out Of Pandemic

-Masks

-Biden Dementia

-Syrian Gas Attacks

-Lab Leak = racism etc https://t.co/xZ2BjJNsIx — Jimmy Dore (@jimmy_dore) March 4, 2023

These people are nothing outside of their corporate media bubble when they’re faced with real men with real opinions who aren’t forced to toe the party line for the sake of their career or for social virtue-signaling purposes. They’re not used to talking to real people who fact-check them in — no pun intended — real-time.