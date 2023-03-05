Larry Hogan Reveals His Presidential Plans

Former two-term Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has been teasing a possible presidential campaign for some time, and I suppose there may have been a few Republicans… somewhere… who were sitting on the edges of their seats waiting for him to throw his hat in.

But, sadly for them, Hogan will not seek the Republican nomination for president, he revealed in an interview Sunday.

“I did give it serious consideration. I talked to people everywhere, and I talked to my family. It was a tough decision, but I’ve decided that I will not be a candidate for the Republican nomination for president,” Hogan told Robert Costa of CBS News.

According to Hogan, fear of Trump was not a factor because he “didn’t really scare me. You’re right, it would be a tough race; he’s very tough. But I beat life-threatening cancer, so having Trump call me names on Twitter didn’t really scare me off.”

BREAKING NEWS: Former MD @GovLarryHogan tells @costareports, in a @FaceTheNation with @margbrennan exclusive, that he will not seek the GOP presidential nomination in 2024. “I didn’t want to have a pileup of a bunch of people fighting,” he says. More at 10:30am ET. Tune in. pic.twitter.com/1voXeWfwTW — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 5, 2023

Somehow I believe that my heart will go on.