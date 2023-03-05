News & Politics

Larry Hogan Reveals His Presidential Plans

By Matt Margolis 12:54 PM on March 05, 2023
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Former two-term Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has been teasing a possible presidential campaign for some time, and I suppose there may have been a few Republicans… somewhere… who were sitting on the edges of their seats waiting for him to throw his hat in.

But, sadly for them, Hogan will not seek the Republican nomination for president, he revealed in an interview Sunday.

“I did give it serious consideration. I talked to people everywhere, and I talked to my family. It was a tough decision, but I’ve decided that I will not be a candidate for the Republican nomination for president,” Hogan told Robert Costa of CBS News.

According to Hogan, fear of Trump was not a factor because he “didn’t really scare me. You’re right, it would be a tough race; he’s very tough. But I beat life-threatening cancer, so having Trump call me names on Twitter didn’t really scare me off.”

Somehow I believe that my heart will go on.

