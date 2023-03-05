Biden Lies AGAIN: ‘I Was A Student Up North In the Civil Rights Movement’

Old Joe Biden swung by Selma, Ala., on Sunday to commemorate the 58th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday,” the March 7, 1965, civil rights march in Selma that state troopers attacked with tear gas and clubs, leading to serious injuries to seventeen marchers. As is his longstanding habit, Biden seized the opportunity to embroider on his life story in order to demonstrate that he was not only on the side of the good guys, but had been all along.

“I was a student up north in the civil rights movement,” Biden informed his audience in Selma. “I remember feeling how guilty I was I wudden here. How could we all be up there? And you goin’ through what you were goin’ through, lookin’ at those — I can still picture…”

Here the available video mercifully ends, but Joe had made his point: he has been a civil rights campaigner for longer than most of you folks have been alive, see? There’s just one catch: he hasn’t.

Biden: "I was a student up north in the civil rights movement. I remember feeling how guilty I was I wasn't here…" pic.twitter.com/x4KeqB09dp — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 5, 2023

“There is no evidence,” RNC Research tells us, that “Biden was ever involved in the civil rights movement as a student.” The RNC even added a blistering video compilation of “20 times Joe Biden LIED about being a civil rights activist,” going back to 1987. Old Joe’s lies about being a noble warrior for racial justice got so embarrassing during his alleged presidential campaign that even the Washington Post, ordinarily a reliable propaganda arm for any Leftist candidate, felt the need to try to explain away Biden’s repeated lies.

On June 12, 2020, it published a piece by (of all people) Glenn Kessler, ordinarily an indefatigable Biden apologist, entitled “Joe Biden’s shifting recollection on his civil rights activities.” “Shifting recollection” is the term the political and media elites use for what the ordinary folk refer to as “lies.”

Biden, Kessler noted, has a “tendency to embellish aspects of his life story.” And so in June 2020, the affable phony told the NAACP: “When, I started off as a kid, a young man in high school [was], uh, dealing with the issue. I got involved — I wasn’t any great shakes — but got involved in the civil rights movement. Desegregating restaurants, that kind of thing.” Kessler noted that Richard Ben Cramer’s book What It Takes, which profiles the 1988 Democrat presidential candidates, “described how Biden would talk about participating in civil rights marches — ‘remember how that felt’ — but ‘trouble is, Joe didn’t march. He was in high school, playing football.’”

Kessler asserts that Biden “participated in just one walk-out at one restaurant,” and “also picketed a segregated movie theater,” but conceded that the garrulous old liar has “gotten in trouble before for overstating his civil-right credentials.” That’s not remotely all that he has overstated and lied about.

In the civil rights arena, Biden also claimed in Feb. 2020 that he had been arrested in South Africa while trying to visit Nelson Mandela in prison: “I had the great honor of being arrested with our U.N. ambassador on the streets of Soweto trying to get to see him on Robbens Island.” Biden even had the audacity to add a few days later that after Mandela was freed and became president of South Africa, “he came to Washington and came to my office. He threw his arms around me and said, ‘I want to say thank you.’ I said, ‘What are you thanking me for, Mr. President?’ He said: ‘You tried to see me. You got arrested trying to see me.’”

However, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations at that time, Andrew Young, refuted Biden’s claim outright: “There is no chance I ever was arrested in South Africa, and I don’t think Joe was, either.” What’s more, the Washington Post, again abandoning its customary cheerleader role, noted: “Biden’s memoir makes no mention of any such arrest. As far as we can tell, Biden never mentioned this arrest before; neither can we locate any news accounts of him being arrested.”

Biden has told so many lies that a sizable book could be written just quoting them all. The motive for this serial dishonesty is almost always immediately clear, as it was in Selma on Sunday: Old Joe wants to connect with and impress his audience, and he has developed a longstanding habit of doing so by making up some story to show his identification with them. That’s why he was a black Jewish Puerto Rican child who really wanted to be Polish.

But come on, man! In this age of near-universal dishonesty and deceit, we need honesty from our leaders more than ever, even a doddering, senescent, and corrupt figurehead such as Old Joe. But that is most certainly too much to ask.