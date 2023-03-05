Columns
'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #63: Merrick Garland Is Really Bad at His Job

By Stephen Kruiser 11:48 PM on March 05, 2023
(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

The chief law enforcement officer of the United States spent some time in front of a few members of the Senate last week and let’s just say it wasn’t his best day.

To say that Merrick Garland was flailing under questioning from Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz would be quite the reinterpretation of “understatement.”

Anyway, we had some fun with that, and we pretty much stayed on topic this week.

WHAT IS HAPPENING TO US?!?!?!?

Stay tuned to this space for any other imminent signs of the Apocalypse.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

