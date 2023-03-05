Conservatives Want to Secede From Oregon, and Leftists Are ENRAGED

The people in eastern Oregon are generally patriotic and sane, and they’re tired of being subjected to the misrule of the far-Left kleptocrats in Salem, who care about them only as a cash cow to fund their socialist pipe dreams. Accordingly, some have formed the Greater Idaho movement, which actually hopes to detach Oregon’s rural eastern counties from the state and attach them to Idaho. This movement, as fanciful as it seems, is gathering steam, and that has Democrats enraged. Whatever else it may be, their rage is revealing.

Idaho Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow, a Democrat, said: “I’m very pleased this measure has virtually no chance of advancing into reality. It would be bad for all involved and bad for the country, and I am opposed to it at all levels.” Bad for the country! When Leftists who have nothing but contempt for the America-First movement and seem to put America last in all their policy considerations, start declaring that something is “bad for the country,” it must be very good indeed.

Fox News explained Sunday that Wintrow was “referring to a resolution making its way through the Idaho Legislature that wouldn’t move the Idaho-Oregon border but rather call for formal talks between the states’ legislatures about relocating the boundary line. Last month, Idaho’s House of Representatives passed the bill, which will now be debated in the state senate. It’s unclear if the bill will pass the Idaho Senate, but the chamber is, like the state’s House, dominated by Republicans.” That means that it actually has a chance.

What is the big deal about moving a state boundary line? “Proponents of the idea argue it’s about maintaining more traditional values, preserving a certain way of life, and being properly represented by the state’s lawmakers.” Idaho Rep. Judy Boyle (R-9th district) stated: “Yes, I am supportive of the Greater Idaho idea. I have lived along the Oregon border my entire life, so [I] have many east Oregon friends. They have been quite frustrated with the liberal I-5 western Oregon corridor running their state and completely ignoring their values and needs. They have finally come down to asking the voters, county by county, if they want to join Idaho. Currently, 11 counties have said YES!”

And that’s what has Leftists such as Wintrow rattled. What if conservatives all over the country get tired of serving as the Left’s piggy bank and start changing the political divisions of the country so as to get out of the statists’ grip?

People have already been voting with their feet, streaming out of socialist madhouses such as California and swelling the population of free states, chiefly Florida. This is already a massive rebuke to the Left’s claim to embody the will of the people and concern for workers, and if eastern Oregon manages to join Idaho, the rebukes could start coming thick and fast.

Boyle explained: “Advantages for Idaho are gaining citizens with likeminded conservative values, gaining another congressional seat, moving the Oregon ‘legal’ hard drugs several hundred miles away from Idaho’s population center, allowing these new Idaho citizens to remain in their existing homes and generational old ranches which relieves the pressure on the Idaho housing market, and brings more businesses, jobs, and innovators into Idaho.”

Not only does all that sound great, but it underscores the historical fact that Leftists can only maintain their rule by force. People who have never lived in a socialist state often long to live in one (just look at Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez), but those who have actually suffered under socialist rule know better.

If conservative Oregonians manage to succeed in escaping, they could set off a chain reaction around the country. Leftist cities and states will have to recover the Left’s taste for walls. They hate the idea of a wall keeping people out along the Southern border, but they loved the one in Berlin that was dedicated to keeping people in so that they could keep on enjoying the delights of Leftist rule.

Will Oregon have to build a wall now, so as to keep its drones onsite and paying taxes? Will we see San Francisco build its own wall to keep in the people who are soon going to have to start ponying up millions of dollars in reparations to black Americans who were never slaves? Will New York City build a wall as well, so that no one can even think about getting away from its charming crime- and drug-ridden streets?

It’s crystal clear: Leftists think the Greater Idaho movement is “bad for the country” because it’s bad for the Left. It shows what the constituents of the Leftist ideologues who wield state power really think of them. And that will never do. So expect to hear a great deal more about how nutty and silly and pointless this idea is.