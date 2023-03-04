The Soviet-Style COVID Lab Leak Cover-up Was Part of Anti-Trump Coup

FBI director Christopher Wray admitted something that many of us have known for some time.

“The FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident,” he admitted to Fox News’s Bret Baier.

“The Chinese government, seems to me, has been doing its best to try to thwart and obfuscate the work here, the work that we’re doing, the work that our U.S. government and close foreign partners are doing and that’s unfortunate for everybody,” Wray continued. “So here you’re talking about a potential leak from a Chinese government-controlled lab that killed millions of Americans and that’s precisely what that capability was designed for.”

The theory dates back to the earliest weeks of the pandemic. On April 30, 2020, President Trump was asked about this theory during a press briefing.

“Have you seen anything at this point that gives you a high degree of confidence that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the origin of this virus?” a reporter asked.

“Yes, I have. Yes, I have,” Trump replied. “And I think that the World Health Organization should be ashamed of themselves because they’re like the public relations agency for China. And this country pays them almost $500 million a year, and China pays them $38 million a year. And whether it’s a lot or more, it doesn’t matter. It’s still — they shouldn’t be making excuses when people make horrible mistakes, especially mistakes that are causing hundreds of thousands of people around the world to die. I think the World Health Organization should be ashamed of themselves.”

Later in the briefing, he was asked, “What gives you a high degree of confidence that this originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology?”

“I can’t tell you that,” Trump said. “I’m not allowed to tell you that.”

Though he couldn’t give details, Trump felt the public had the right to know the truth. The media and the medical bureaucracy did not. The theory was quickly dismissed as a conspiracy theory, social media platforms like Facebook restricted discussion about the lab leak theory, and every major government agency and health official, including Dr. Antony Fauci, dismissed the lab leak theory.

Fauci publicly refuted the man-made virus theory for over a year, yet, according to emails released by FOIA request in 2021, we learned that Fauci had been told in the early days of the pandemic that COVID-19 had “unusual features” that “potentially look engineered.”

Over at the New York Post, former DIA intelligence officer Rebekah Koffler compares the cover-up of the COVID lab leak theory to the Soviet cover-up of Chernobyl. “There are stunning similarities between the tactics employed today by Washington — and Moscow decades ago — as the ruling classes clamor to prevent their citizenry from learning the truth,” she writes. And boy, does she have a point. Russia did everything it could to deny what was happening, preventing substantive efforts to contain the poisonous radiation, which killed untold numbers of people over decades.

“Orchestrated by Big Government — in collusion with Big Tech and the Big Media — the goal was to distort and shut down any candid public discourse about this critical national security issue,” Koffler explains. “U.S. spy agencies concealed from Congress, and therefore the American people, that COVID-19 demonstrated clear consistencies with China’s biological warfare doctrine and Beijing’s long-term programs to weaponize viruses. This, despite the fact that the State Department knew as early as 2005 that China operates an offensive biological weapons program.”

Naturally, the left-wing media demonized anyone, including medical professionals, who deviated from the preferred narrative.

Koffler makes no assumptions as to why U.S. officials covered up various aspects of the COVID pandemic like the lab leak theory, but I think the explanation is obvious. The Deep-State efforts to undermine Trump during an election year were very real, but his willingness to call out China for what it had done separated him from those who care only about preserving their own power.

But it was Donald Trump who was willing to tell us the truth. He saw the intelligence and chose honesty over kowtowing to China. Pretty much everything Trump said about COVID in those days was dismissed as a conspiracy theory or worse. When he suggested that hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), a decades-old anti-malarial drug, showed promise in treating COVID, the media pounced, accusing him of peddling snake oil. Why? Because (HCQ) is out of patent and any drug manufacturer could make it, meaning there was little money to be made by Big Pharma in using the drug. What was profitable, however, was the pushing of brand-new, untested mRNA vaccines. Instead, the media claimed the drug was dangerous, ignored studies showing it reduced the fatality rate of COVID by at least 50%, and buried stories of individuals who said the drug saved their lives.

It was all about undermining Trump.