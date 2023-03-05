Kari Lake Claims 'Powerful People From Back East' Offered Her a Bribe to Leave Politics

Kari Lake — known for her recent unsuccessful bid for the Arizona governor’s race — claims she was recently offered a bribe to quit the world of politics.

Lake told an audience at this weekend’s yearly Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) that “powerful people from back East” had made her an offer, hoping she would leave politics forever.

“Somebody showed up at my door this week; they called me before and said, ‘I gotta talk to you in person,’ this can’t be done over the phone,” Lake told the CPAC crowd. “They came to my door, and they tried to bribe me into getting out of politics. This really happened. I’m telling you this because this is how disgusting politics is.”

“They tried to bribe me with a job title, with a huge salary, a position on a board. This is how they do it,” Lake continued. “This person standing before me was sent at the request of some powerful people back East. They want me out of politics.”

Lake did not specify who approached her, which organization the person represented, or anything else about the alleged bribe.

FACT-O-RAMA! Kari Lake has lawsuits pending regarding potential fraud in Arizona’s 2022 gubernatorial election.

Apparently, Lake isn’t taking the bait. Lake told Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) that she is considering a run for a Senate seat should Sen. Krysten Sinema (I-Ariz.) choose not to run.

Related: Kari Lake’s Political Future Is Rife With Opportunity

A straw poll at CPAC also had her in first place as a vice presidential nominee. Donald Trump took first place for the GOP’s 2024 presidential candidate poll with 62% of the vote, dwarfing Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), who had about 20%.