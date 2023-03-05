Jill Biden and Gisele Fetterman Really Are Two of a Kind

The nation watches in horror as Joe Biden pretends to be capable of being president of the United States, and behind the shell of a man is a woman: Jill Biden, who most certainly knows better than anyone that Joe Biden is many fries short of a Happy Meal® but pushes her husband along, away from the occasionally inquisitive media that dares to think that the president of the United States should be able to answer a few simple questions.

In an interview on CNN’s State of the Union, the notorious doctor/teacher Jill Biden blasted Nikki Haley over her idea that politicians over 75 years old be required to take mental competency tests.

“Nikki Haley, one of the Republican candidates, is calling for mental competency tests for those politicians over the age of 75. What do you think about that?” asked White House correspondent Arlette Saenz.

“It’s ridiculous,” Dr. Jill replied.

“Would your husband ever take one of those?” Saenz followed up.

“I mean, we haven’t even discussed — we would never even discuss something like that,” Jill replied.

Yeah, it’s crazy to think that Joe, who often doesn’t even know where he is, forgets basic information, and mumbles words. How dare anyone even suggest mental competency tests?

Her response is eerily reminiscent of Gisele Fetterman’s lame attempt at defending her husband last year from questions about his cognitive health after his public appearances showed severe mental impairment. When the media honestly reported on her husband’s communication problems, she demanded an apology and likened the reporting to an attack on the disabled community.

“What is being done at the media after a reporter came out so openly ableist towards a person?” Gisele said. “I would love to see an apology towards the disability community from her and from her network for the damage they have caused.”

It’s really something to see Democrat politician wives being so concerned about enjoying the perks of their husband’s political careers that they’d turn a blind to the symptoms that are obvious to everyone else.

It might make them worse people than their husbands.