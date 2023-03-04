Leftists Hate Children: Abortion, Drag for Babies, LGBTQ, and Porn in School

Leftists hate children. I don’t know what other conclusion to draw from so many leftist/Democrat policies now. Abortion is obviously targeted against the most innocent of humans, babies; Democrats are pushing LGBTQ propaganda (including literal pornography) in schools; the medical field is becoming increasingly supportive of permanently damaging “transgender” surgeries and “therapies” at younger and younger ages; and there are now not only drag shows for children but for babies. Leftists are coming for children with scalpels, surgeries, and strippers.

We all know about drag queen story hours and drag queen shows and events for children, like A Drag Queen Christmas, a show advertised as “family-friendly” and open to all ages and toured the U.S. in late 2022. But if you thought it couldn’t get more disturbing, you’re wrong. A UK cabaret company puts on drag shows for parents (particularly mothers) and their babies. Because we totally shouldn’t be concerned about grown men who want to twerk in thongs in babies’ faces, right? No red flags there. Fox News explains:

Men dressed in thongs and bondage gear are seen twerking, doing the splits and dancing provocatively in video clips shared on Twitter and by the company’s Instagram account. Promotional material for Caba Baba Rave describes their shows as ’an exciting new event for parents and their babies! A little slice of afternoon delight that provides show-stopping cabaret interspersed with captivating baby sensory moments.. ending in a RAVE’…’We wanted to create the type of event we ourselves as Mums would want to go to. There’s only so many times you can listen to the f–king Wheels on the Bus. We wanted to give parents the experience of a ‘big London night out’.. cabaret, drinks and dancing.. but one you can bring your baby to and still be home for bedtime,’ promotional material from a venue hosting the event read.

Clips and images of the events went viral, after which Caba Baba Rave made its Twitter account private. The Vault in London, where the events took place, defended the abhorrent performances, however. Breitbart later reported that the upcoming Caba Baba Rave event was canceled.

CABABABARAVE locked down its Instagram & has removed its Facebook page from public view so that you don't see images like these from their shows. Controversial footage emerges of British cabaret #drag show aimed at young children and their parents. https://t.co/FgGBxqVNwb pic.twitter.com/mj6ypifqVp — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 1, 2023

Meanwhile, as Rush Limbaugh once observed, abortion continues to be the sacrament of the Democrat Party. According to MRCTV, Michael Hugo resigned as Framingham, Mass., Democratic Committee chairman about a month after creating a “firestorm” with his complaints during a city council meeting regarding “abortion access.” Hugo actually whined that children who are not aborted and are born with mental or physical disabilities are supposedly strains on school budgets. Sounds eerily familiar to Adolf Hitler’s argument that people with disabilities ought to be killed so as not to “burden” the system.

Hugo later apologized but also adopted an ill-used attitude, wondering disconsolately how the story became “international” and accusing a Republican of amplifying his comments. In other words, he apologized because he was slammed in the media, not because he realized what a sick attitude he has toward children with disabilities. And, of course, he isn’t the only Democrat to have said something like this.

As just one example that MRCTV gave, “I fail to see how his comments are any different than Ana Navarro openly claiming on CNN last year that babies with Down syndrome should be aborted if their families don’t want the burden of raising a child with a difference (she even used her own brother as an example of such a proverbial boat anchor).” I also know someone who once argued that abortion reduces the crime rate because minority babies are aborted at disproportionate rates and many criminals are non-whites. There’s disturbing logic for you.

Then there’s the literal porn being advertised to young kids in schools. I reported earlier this week on how eleven-year-old sixth grader Knox Zijac got up at a school board meeting to read a page from the book Nick and Charlie, which is about a homosexual couple having sex. This explicit book was a featured novel on a display stand in his middle school library, according to Knox. The student, so young he still had trouble pronouncing the “r” in “library” and “librarian,” said that his middle school librarian not only helped him check the pornographic book out (Knox wanted to show his father the book) but offered to help him find similar books, including a graphic novel version. “Graphic” is certainly the accurate description of this supposedly sixth-grade-level reading material.

Knox read an explicit sex scene with kissing, a condom, and other inappropriate content from the book. An excerpt from Nick and Charlie has illustrations of the two boys kissing and celebrates the boys for flaunting their homosexual relationship at their school. It’s nothing but homosexual propaganda. The K-12 sex-ed curriculum in the Austin, Texas, school district and the sexually explicit programs produced for young students by California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife are other examples of the sexualized, LGBTQ-propagandizing trash being pushed on kids in school.

Government and medical giants are becoming increasingly hardcore about supporting body-altering medical “treatment” for children at younger and younger ages, too. The New York Times published a recent analysis of the evidence that puberty blockers, which are prescribed to children as young as 8 years old across the U.S., can have very serious and unalterable side effects.

Breitbart reported on a study (which based its findings on hundreds of other studies) in 2016 showing that the majority of kids who identify as transgender later change their minds and wish to return to living as their biological sex — which is heartbreakingly hard to do if they have had surgeries removing or “reconstructing” body parts. An estimated 11.7% of high schoolers identified as LGBTQ as of 2019, the CDC found (the number has no doubt risen), and a newly released CDC survey found that, by 2021, the majority of LGBTQ teens (70%) suffered depression or hopelessness.

None of that has stopped the Biden administration from endorsing transgender “treatments” and surgeries (including mastectomies and genital surgery) for minors. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has slammed bills restricting transgender “therapies” and surgeries for kids and bills preventing biological males from playing on female sports teams. In school districts across the country, teachers encourage children to identify as transgender without notifying their parents.

The radical leftist assault on children both in the U.S. and in other countries has to be stopped. Our society will crumble and countless young lives tragically ruined, if it is not stopped.