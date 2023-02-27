Sixth Grader Reads to School Board From Gay Sex Book Displayed at His School

Middle school librarians now think homosexual pornography is appropriate reading material for 11-year-old students.

Eleven-year-old sixth grader Knox Zijac got up at a school board meeting to read a page from the book Nick and Charlie, which is about a homosexual couple having sex. This explicit book was a featured novel on a display stand in his middle school library, according to Knox. The student, so young he still had trouble pronouncing the “r” in “library” and “librarian,” said that his middle school librarian not only helped him check the pornographic book out (Knox wanted to show his father the book) but offered to help him find similar books, including a graphic novel version. “Graphic” is certainly the accurate description of this supposedly sixth grade-level reading material.

An 11–year-old sixth grader reads a sexually explicit book "Nick and Charlie" in front of the school board in Maine. The book was on display at his middle school library. These are the books being offered to kids in public schools. pic.twitter.com/rLzxlFoNmZ — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) February 25, 2023

MRCTV shared the video clip of Zijac, who attends Windham Middle School in Maine. The passage Zijac read included kissing, other sexual actions, and a condom. “But this reminds me so much of the first time we had sex,” Know read. “We were both f**king terrified and the whole thing was kind of terrible because we didn’t know what we were doing, but it was good too, so good.”

Understandably, the school board was rendered uncomfortable by what Knox read, according to MRCTV.

Knox’s father called out the “smut” of Nick and Charlie and another book found in schools, Gender Queer. “I don’t care whether it’s gay, straight, bisexual, whatever the terms are for all this stuff, doesn’t need to be at our school, doesn’t need to be at my 11-year-old’s library,” Mr. Zijac insisted. He ended by stating a truth leftists constantly deny: “You may think that schools know the best for our children. You know who know the best for our children? The parents.”

In a section of Nick and Charlie found on Scribd (which includes drawings of the boys kissing), the character Charlie says:

When we ﬁrst started going out, we didn’t tell people for a while. We didn’t really know how people would react to us, so it was safer to just be low- key. There hadn’t been an openly gay couple in our school, well, ever, as far as we knew, and I’d been bullied a lot when I was outed. So we didn’t hold hands. We didn’t ﬂirt when other people were around. Sometimes I even felt kind of awkward just talking to him in school, just in case someone found out and started bullying me again or, worse, started bullying Nick too. Nowadays, we don’t have to be scared here. I hold his hand whenever I want.

That’s not romance. It’s homosexual propaganda.