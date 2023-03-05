Columns

'Unwoke' Free-for-All #28: It's Not Racist to Say Wuhan Is Bad Anymore

By Stephen Kruiser 11:32 PM on March 05, 2023
Kevin and I wanted to talk about how much fun it is these days being a rightwing nutjob conspiracy theorist who keeps getting proven right about almost everything.

Like where a certain virus may have originated.

What next? There might be some election integrity problems with mail-in ballots?!?!?

I spent most of my life before the pandemic not being much of a conspiracy guy. As I have been fond of saying since then, I’ve got a closet full of tinfoil hats now. In fact, I lean towards whatever the lefties are calling a conspiracy at the time.

We did meander a lot this week too. We usually do most of that behind the paywall but our attention spans were not all there when we recorded this.

We’ll make sure we do something light and frivolous next week.

Enjoy!

