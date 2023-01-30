The Morning Briefing: You Will Be Forced to Care—Gay Hockey Edition

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Grayson just wanted to wear his festive fuchsia pantaloons and sing sea shanties in Norwegian without being judged.

The Pride Police are on the prowl again, this time in the National Hockey League.

One of the more tedious aspects of the woke crusade for “inclusivity” is that we now have to be bombarded with radical messaging in what used to be escapist activities, like sports fandom. Hardcore sports fans like me watch games to get away from the regular world for a while. We don’t want to be preached to.

About anything. I don’t even care if it’s something I support, I don’t want it polluting my gametime.

But the pollution is happening, much to the chagrin of those of us who find it difficult to break our sports addictions.

The latest heavy hand of wokeness has fallen upon the NHL, and it perfectly illustrates all that is wrong with the overwrought efforts to make us care. Robert covered it for us:

The Left professes to cherish diversity, but the diversity it has in mind is one of people of all races, genders (all seventy-two of them), and cultures saying and doing and thinking the same things. It most emphatically does not involve any diversity of thought or disagreement from the Leftist line on anything. But genuine diversity is breaking out in, of all places, the National Hockey League (NHL), as an increasing number of players are daring to express thoughts different from those that our self-anointed moral superiors wish them to think. It’s glorious to behold, but how long it will last before league officials bring the hammer down is anyone’s guess. ESPN reported, no doubt amid loud expressions of rage and disgust among its editors, that the NHL’s New York Rangers “did not wear Pride Night jerseys or use rainbow stick tape during warmups on Friday night, despite promoting them in ticket sales materials leading up to the game.”

As Robert goes onto explain, there was Pride messaging throughout the game, it just wasn’t done the way it was demanded. This is how these things always play out. There is no level of capitulation that is satisfactory for those who want to be permanently aggrieved. It’s not just that we will be made to care, but that we’ll be made to care with rules that are ever-changing.

The major sports leagues don’t get that. Nor do well-meaning, but stupid, politicians on the right. They’re Charlie Brown and the woke Pride mob is Lucy pulling the football away.

This is all so ridiculous. Pride and hockey go together like, well, nothing. This was my reaction when I first read about it yesterday:

Are gay people really clamoring for greater representation in the hockey world? Stop with the Pride nonsense. You're embarrassing yourselves. https://t.co/vE3AONbFfN — SFK (@stephenkruiser) January 29, 2023

Transphobia! Exclusion! Whatever!

Like all things leftist, this a setup to silence any and all dissent from prog orthodoxy. They’re relentless. Rick wrote a post the other day about the “inclusive” Pride movement’s ongoing attempts to ruin the life of Masterpiece Cakeshop’s Jack Phillips. This is who the activist left really is. Obey or perish. They’re the real exclusionists.

I’m not “phobic” about anything but heights.

I am, however, anti-bully.

That’s the real problem here.

Please consider subscribing to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free and it helps keep me off the streets.

Everything Isn’t Awful

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Tanks, Anyway: Western Tanks for Ukraine Might Be Too Little, Too Late

Defund. Utah Educators and Union Officials Caught Boasting of Secretly Teaching CRT

The Climate Faithful Have Developed Religious Dietary Restrictions (and You Guessed It — We’ll All Be Expected to Eat This Way)

Another agency to abolish. Presto Change-O, the ATF Turns Gun Owners Into Felons

Heresy! More Dissidents From the Left’s Religion Appear in the NHL

America’s Main Cultural Exports Are Now Suffering and Depravity

Minnesota Legislature Passes Barbaric Bill to Legalize Abortions Up Until Birth

West Coast, Messed Coast™: Nancy and Paul’s Latest Exquisitely Timed Stock Move Inspires the PELOSI Act

Pfizer Releases Official Response to Project Veritas Exposé

Are ‘The Walls Closing In’ on Joe Biden? New Details Raise Questions

Trans Prisoner Who Stalked 13-Year-Old Girl Transferred to Women’s Prison

Republican Retaliation Against Democrats on Committee Assignments Is Completely Justified

Transes Wear Mental Illnesses Like Fashion Accessories

Call 2024 What It Is — Trump vs. Communism — Choose Wisely: It Might Be Our Last Election

‘Transmedicalism’ and the Fracturing of the LGBTQ+++™ ‘Community’

Trailblazer: Canada’s Trudeau Appoints ‘Special Representative for Fighting Islamophobia’

Masterpiece Cakeshop Loses Appeal After Jack Phillips Refuses to Bake Gender-Transition Cake

Beat it, loser. ‘Breakfast Club’ Race Hustler: Confiscate 25% of U.S. Economy, Redistribute to Blacks

Drug War Fail: Top DEA Official in Mexico Ousted Over Corruption

Tyre Nichols Killing Forces Black Activists to Change the Narrative on Police Racism

DOJ Announces New Arrests in Plot to Assassinate Iranian Activist/Journalist in New York City

It’s Now Cheaper to Drive 100 Miles in a Gas-Powered Car Than in an EV

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. George Santos: Legend

Biden Makes Several False Claims During Speech On America’s Economy

Weaponization Committee Is Already Laying Groundwork for Investigations Into the FBI and DOJ

DeSantis Advisors Are Reportedly Preparing For His 2024 Presidential Announcement

Philly carjacker shot by intended victim

PBS NewsHour uses tax dollars to shill for gun control

The right to live and gun rights aren’t opposites

Gas bags: Progressive war on your stove is VERY REAL

Taliban ban Afghan girls from taking entrance exam for universities

February, the worst month, starts next week

Adam Schiff Slithers Onto CNN Set, Immediately Proves Kevin McCarthy Right

DOCTOR National Embarrassment. Jill Biden Brings the Cringe at the Eagles Game, but I’ve Got Other Questions

Legal Filing Exposes FBI Involvement in January 6th

President Biden gives his ‘word as a Biden’ and LOL

Finland introduces world’s first transgender national figure skater and we’re officially DEAD (watch)

J.K. Rowling politely explaining to trans-activist haters that she gives ZERO f**ks is PERFECTION

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Florida Man Friday: Get the Real Poop on His Late-Night Deposit at Joe’s Crab Shack

NYT, DHS Celebrate Deceptive ‘Decline’ in Illegal Aliens as Biden Admin Legitimizes Border Crossers

Leftist Privilege Gets Lawyer-Turned-Firebomber Off Easy

U.S. General Warns We’ll Be at War With China in Two Years

Are You Ready for the Trump vs. DeSantis Showdown?

‘American Taliban’ Was Released Early — and Promptly Met with an ISIS Recruiter

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like World War III

After Attack on Israeli Synagogue, United Nations Displays Intense Hypocrisy

Gaetz Resolution Blocks Schiff From Access to Classified Info, and You’ll Love Its Name

Family Sues After Judge Tosses Manslaughter Charges for Security Guards Involved in Hospital Mask Confrontation

Around the Interwebz

#RIP. Annie Wersching Dies: Actress In ‘24’, ‘Bosch’ And ‘Timeless’ Was 45

Google has developed a music-making AI bot

I’m still a skeptic. 8 Scientific Benefits of Love

Mash Up

Cat would fat-shame you if it could talk https://t.co/TrKOKJjQ8N pic.twitter.com/zDHTkszPte — The Daily Mash (@thedailymash) January 29, 2023

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery