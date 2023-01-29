America's Main Cultural Exports Are Now Suffering and Depravity

When the nominally American corporate state (although in function, it’s multinational) isn’t shipping deceptively marketed experimental gene therapies around the world or arms to theocratic Saudi Arabia to wage a senseless sectarian siege on Yemen, it’s exporting drag shows.

Via Fox News:

The State Department awarded a $20,600 grant on Sept. 23 to the Centro Ecuatoriano Norteamericano Abraham Lincoln (CENA) in Cuenca, Ecuador, a non-profit organization supported by the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Ecuador… The project… will include “3 workshops,” “12 drag theater performances,” and a “2-minute documentary.”

Perusing the grant details on USASpending.gov , you learn that the initiative is intended to “promote diversity and inclusion.” It’s classified as a “Public Diplomacy” program, the stated objective of which is “to support the achievement of U.S. foreign policy goals and objectives, advance national interests, and enhance national security by informing and influencing foreign publics and by expanding and strengthening the relationship between the people and government of the United States and citizens of the rest of the world.”

What possible benefit does confusing Ecuadorian children with drag shows confer to Mr. and Mrs. Public Taxpayer in Iowa? If anything, it’s going to anger a lot of normie parents in the 90%+ Catholic country, create further resentment against the gringos to the north, and ultimately weaken America’s soft power in the region.

Bombs are the brute tools of yesterday. The multinational WEF-directed corporate state that has hijacked the U.S. government is waging multi-front total warfare on humanity — what the Chinese call “unrestricted warfare.” The intent is to demoralize, confuse, and weaken physically and mentally the useless eaters so they are easier to control and ultimately dispose of as necessary.

Mainstream American pop culture, a soft export, is no net benefit to the world. Corporate monoculture creeps everywhere throughout the planet, gobbling up local cultures. The locals are induced through glossy advertising to adopt a middle-class consumer lifestyle in which they abandon their local culinary customs in favor of… KFC and Starbucks. Traditional garb is replaced with Gucci knockoffs. Age-old mating customs are perverted by third-wave feminism. Conspicuous consumption replaces spiritual nourishment. All in the name of progress.

Sad!

“We’re not sending our best” to the world, as Donald Trump once remarked of the relative quality of Mexican immigrants to the United States.

The world gave us Magellan and Jesus Christ.

We used to give back Thomas Paines and Lewis and Clarks.

Now it’s Justin Bieber and plastic Happy Meals™.

This isn’t about demeaning America for no reason. I’m American; I wish we had better stuff to sell to the world. We could. But normal people aren’t in charge of State Department grantmaking. So drag queens it is for the children of Central America.