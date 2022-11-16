Transgenderism Finds a New Frontier

I have on several occasions asked the question of how far things will go before society reaches terminal velocity and augurs into the ground. Such questions are often best left unasked, since one may not want to know the answer.

We are getting close.

There is a new trans-trend afoot. Although feet are not involved in this particular fad. Why choose between being a man and a woman when you can be both? Or neither? You can have the best of both worlds or be a thing from another world. Soon, even the sky won’t be the limit.

The Post Millennial has the story of the next generation of transition surgery. One can either have all of their genitals removed, making them essentially sexless, or one can keep one’s vagina while adding a penis via a phalloplasty. Or the reverse, if one prefers. It was bound to happen sooner or later. Perhaps it is a bit like a test drive — try both genders before making a decision or choose both. Although what happens to those who change their minds remains a mystery, especially with regard to those who decide to have no genitalia at all. There is, after all, no going back from that choice.

According to a piece in Vice, the number of people seeking these kinds of surgeries is growing, and some people have found a measure of peace in these transitions. Their preferred term is “Salmacians” which is taken from the Greek myth of Hermaphroditus & Salmacis. You can read a very brief summary of that story here. Oddly enough, according to the Post Millennial, most of the backlash is not coming from conservatives or evangelical Christians (who may have given up at this point) but from the greater trans community who feels that the Salmacians are not making the full commitment and are mocking the trans movement.

But these are the same people who claim that transwomen are women and that men can get periods and become pregnant. These are the people who tore down Chesterton’s Fence and are committed to demolishing all of the previous gender paradigms. This next step was inevitable. Once you declare there are no boundaries, you forfeit the right to establish new ones. When you demand that others accept your choices, you are in no position to question the choices of others, even if you are “offended.” You and your cohorts have been offended for so long and by so many things that you have robbed the word of its meaning.

Unfortunately, it may, in fact, take the collapse of all boundaries and the wiping away of all of the old horizons before the world realizes what it has wrought. By that time, the body count and the number of broken souls and psyches may be too high to quantify.