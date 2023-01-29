Pfizer Releases Official Response to Project Veritas Exposé

Long hours elapsed with no official response from Pfizer following Project Veritas releasing the fruits of an investigation into its Director of Research, Jordon Trishton Walker. Project Veritas captured Walker on video, confiding to a Grindr date that Pfizer has been engineering new COVID-19 strains in order to have vaccines ready for rollout after they appear in the population.

Original PJ Media report: Project Veritas: Pfizer Exec Admits Plans to Possibly Mutate COVID for More $$$$

Presumably, Pfizer’s PR team was scrambling in the interim to strategize a response — a tall task given that the video clearly shows Walker, who is in a position to know what goes on behind closed doors, explicitly discussing his workplace activities. This is the PR gibberish they ultimately vomited up, via Pfizer:

“Allegations have recently been made related to gain of function and directed evolution research at Pfizer and the company would like to set the record straight. In the ongoing development of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer has not conducted gain of function or directed evolution research. Working with collaborators, we have conducted research where the original SARS-CoV-2 virus has been used to express the spike protein from new variants of concern. This work is undertaken once a new variant of concern has been identified by public health authorities. This research provides a way for us to rapidly assess the ability of an existing vaccine to induce antibodies that neutralize a newly identified variant of concern. We then make this data available through peer reviewed scientific journals and use it as one of the steps to determine whether a vaccine update is required.”

The press release states that “the original SARS-CoV-2 virus has been used to express the spike protein from new variants of concern.”

First, that sounds an awful lot like gain-of-function, where you’re grafting on new spike proteins to the original virus to see if it gets more “potent” (“potent” being sanitized PR speak for “deadlier” or “more infectious”).

Second, note that Pfizer did not address the specific source of their current PR disaster, instead alluding to “allegations” from unnamed sources. This is likely for two reasons: 1, Project Veritas is blacklisted from polite media and so mentioning the name would give them undue credit; and 2, if Pfizer actually directed its audience to watch the report or read the transcript, they would conclude that this press release is, at best, an obfuscation of Project Veritas’ key findings.

Notice the careful use of the passive voice: “has been used” instead of “we used.” This is a classic tactic of the guilty to offset their own culpability in a crime by reframing events as simply happening out there in the ether, as if independent of human intervention rather than as a result of deliberate human action. For this reason, police reports, for instance, require the use of the active voice to clearly identify perpetrators.