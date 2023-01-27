Call 2024 What It Is — Trump vs. Communism — Choose Wisely: It Might Be Our Last Election

Author David Horowitz’s new book Final Battle: The Next Election Could Be the Last suggests that the Democrats communists could be on the threshold of ending democracy in the United States. He shouldn’t be ignored as a hyperbolic whackjob.

The DOJ and FBI have been weaponized against patriots. That Betsy Ross flag flying on your meemaw’s porch is now considered a sign of “military extremism.” Concerned parents who show up at school board meetings are considered “terrorists” by federal law enforcement. Confused, attention-hungry kids can legally go to California and have their genitals removed without their parents’ approval. How can you not see it?

Horowitz recently pointed out two phenomena taking place that could save our nation: Trump’s rallies, which have created a huge conservative movement, and parents revolting against the commies in our kids’ schools.

PINKO-RAMA! The World Economic Forum (WEF) recently met in Switzerland to decide just how many crickets we can eat for dinner and how we can only cook them on an electric stove. Also, Tony Blair, the former UK Prime Minister, wants a worldwide digital library to keep track of who is and isn’t vaccinated.

The WEF is an unelected group of the richest and most politically powerful fascists on the planet, and its goal is to enslave everyone in a world of global communism.

The video below is the CEO of Pfizer — one of the companies that makes clot shots — talking about reducing the population by 50%.

Good luck 👍😂

Did you know that Elon. A video sequence from a panel event at the WEF!

The cat is out of the bag

Unbelievable that the CEO of Pfizer

says it is his dream to reduce the

population by 50 percent by 2023

reduction — 2/ pic.twitter.com/e64qTdsufX — Udo C. (@UdoSchweiz) January 18, 2023

Check out the WEF’s “predictions” for what the world will be like in seven years. Spoiler alert: you’ll own nothing, eat less meat, and be neighbors with people from nations that hate you.

Seriously, you need to watch this:

Meat will be a special treat. Read more: https://t.co/RiQP6tpkfp pic.twitter.com/7BcRHgnWTx — World Economic Forum (@wef) April 9, 2018

The apparatchiks aren’t even hiding their goals; we’d be foolish to ignore them.

REVOLT-O-RAMA! According to the book I Alone Can Fix It, Gen. Mark Milley once likened Trump to Hitler. This is the same general who allegedly called China and assured them he would warn of any impending attack.

The communists have 45 goals to take over the U.S. without firing a shot. Goal # 15 is to capture one or both of the political parties in the United States. I’m going to suggest the Democrat Party.

I see mostly Democrats pushing the commie clown agenda on us with such buffoonery as:

Cow farts will end humanity.

Gas stoves will kill the planet.

Combustible engines are the work of the devil.

HISTORY-O-RAMA! Our planet has survived at least 2,624 nuclear explosions as well as dinosaur flatulence. Your gas stove, F-150, and cheeseburger aren’t hurting anything.

Our institutions are riddled with communism. Schools are teaching students that white people are bad and girls can have scrotums. New York City forbade its own citizens from buying a cup of coffee without a “vax pass.” Peaceful J6 protesters languish in prison, spending more time there than lefty anarchists who burned police cars. Then there is the FBI.

If Horowitz is correct, we have less than two years to alert people to what is at risk: liberty. And who is most likely to deliver us from evil? Donald J. Trump.

It’s pointless trying to convince your liberal sister-in-law and her turquoise-haired, quadro-sexual boi? friend of what’s happening. They are either too stupid to realize they are useful idiots or they are full-blown apparatchiks, cheering as they, too, lose constitutionally-granted freedoms.

We need to vote our way out of Pinkoville now or shoot our way out later.

CLARIFICATION-O-RAMA! I am NOT suggesting violence in any capacity.

Now is the time to persuade the persuadable that the United States as we know it has been sliding down the slippery slope of Marxism for years. And that means talking to your local white suburban women friends and convincing them that their votes may determine how many spiders you eat for the rest of your life.

Trump is the answer. He’s been there and done that. He takes the arrows and laughs. He loves the fight. He knows communism is at the front door and that it’s scattered its ugly tentacles throughout the house and, astonishingly, even into your gas stove.

Trump will do whatever needs to be done to keep our Constitution from being flushed down the toilet of communism.

🚨| Trump: "We've just stepped over socialism. We're into communism. That's what's happening. If you look at the DOJ, the FBI, you look at the kind of things that are going on with law enforcement… We're into Soviet Union stuff".pic.twitter.com/cHFxsYztG4 — Americano Media (@AmericanoMedia) October 30, 2022

Put your fragile feelings on the back burner, ladies. If you think mean tweets are bad, wait until you stand in line for three hours to buy toilet paper, or worse, your child dies because the World Health Organization (WHO) decided your kid was the wrong race to receive medicine.

FACT-O-RAMA! Anyone in a position of power telling you cow farts will end the world is either a complete stooge or a communist.

What do you want to eat for breakfast for the rest of your life, bacon and affordable eggs or grasshopper smoothies?

Trump can — and will — secure the nation for us and, more importantly, for our kids and grandkids. We owe them that.

You also may want to look at which presidents did — and did not — finish their presidential careers the way they should have with this article below.

The commie push is on, stronger than ever. Don’t be a part of it.

