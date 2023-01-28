Utah Educators and Union Officials Caught Boasting of Secretly Teaching CRT

“You teach it to a group of seniors at West Jordan High and they don’t tell their parents.”

Administrators, educators, and union officials in Utah were caught on video boasting about how they managed to keep teaching critical race theory or LGBTQ concepts to students, despite Utah’s bans on CRT in the classroom, according to a Jan. 27 tweet thread from Accuracy in Media.

BREAKING: Utah administrators and union officials discuss how they secretly usher critical race theory into the curriculum. "You don't tell their parents." "They try to go around it." "We have an SEL curriculum in every single school." pic.twitter.com/SokGoILjih — Accuracy In Media (@AccuracyInMedia) January 27, 2023

The Utah legislature passed two resolutions in May 2021 to ban CRT from schools, and the Utah Board of Education then approved similar restrictions in June 2021, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. Which apparently hasn’t stopped the more zealous pro-CRT Utah educators from trying to brainwash students.

Several of the individuals were from the Jordan School District in Utah. For instance, Michelle Love-Day, Director of Culture and Diversity at Jordan, explained how her team gets around the rules by only telling parents what wokeness they taught kids after the fact, thus avoiding complaints that could prevent the teaching from taking place. “There was, like, loopholes with it that it just goes back to the LEA [Local Education Agency] for equity and for things. And so, our … whenever our team goes out we don’t do an opt-out prior to,” Love-Day said. “They just go out, meet the kids, work with them. We operate like a math department. And then we give a letter after they go out, saying, ‘We were in your school and this is what they talked about.’”

Another individual from the Jordan School District is Katrina Kennedy, Teacher Specialist. “Before I was in this role, my department did, we did a discourse unit on social justice issues,” Kennedy said. The videographer asked, “What does the MAGA crowd or the church say when you start talking about social justice?” Kennedy clarified that the woke material was worked into a required English class. It is unclear exactly what preferred pronouns or social justice have to do with English class, but Kennedy sees no issue (emphasis mine):

”You teach it to a group of seniors at West Jordan High and they don’t tell their parents. Well, it was a required class, English 12, so … There are things, as a high school teacher, that frustrated me. Like, you can’t ask for pronouns, they made that law. I still—I still did and a lot of the high school teachers I know, especially in the English department, because we were like, ‘This is bull crap.’ Like, we still did.”

Bull crap is a fairly accurate description of Kennedy’s teaching theories.

And Letitia Vigil, Teacher Specialist in Jordan, explained how there’s a whole system behind sneaking CRT and woke race theories into curriculum. “The work that him and Gwen, Dr. G, do, like, going out, having those critical conversations, helping teachers front-load some of the — those lessons that might be considered, you know, like CRT or white privilege, things like that, how to name things and talk about things.” I would like to name these actions — as “outrageous.”

But Jordan isn’t the only Utah school district with problematic leftist propagandizers. Missy Hamilton, Director of Teaching and Learning in Murray School District, laughed jubilantly while excitedly explaining how one teacher refused to remove his Black Lives Matter (BLM) flag in accord with legal restrictions.

”We have a teacher at the high school and his name is Isaac. When all of this stuff happened, he had Black Lives Matter flag, great big one. And he was just loud and proud. And even after the board said, you know, you can’t have a flag bigger than the America flag (laughing). I mean, it was huge, it was huge, you know, bigger than the American flag, you know, ‘you got to take [it down]’. . .And he was like, ‘No. No, I’m not going to.’ Whereas other teachers were fearful, right? He was like, ‘Fire me.’ Right? And—and he had enough tenure and they’re like, ‘Oh, okay.’ You know? He was like, ‘Write me up. Fire me. What are you going to do?’”

Sarah Roberts, Executive Director at Ogden School District, was proud of circumventing the rules, apparently by tricking a parent. “Even with that woke curriculum, so I came up with an alternate curriculum for that child. It is still an SEL [Social-Emotional Learning] curriculum. Right? And I was like, ‘So how about your child do this and this and this during that time, that sounds fantastic,’” Roberts detailed. “And it’s the same thing?” the videographer asked. “Well, of course, it’s not. But it’s for — it meets the same objectives,” Roberts replied, grinning cockily.

Ultimately, any parent who still has kids in public school should assume teachers are feeding leftist CRT propaganda to their kids, regardless of state laws.