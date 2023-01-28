Transes Wear Mental Illnesses Like Fashion Accessories

At some point in the last three or four years, self-identity as a cisgender homosexual was no longer sufficiently subversive of the White Patriarchy™ or whatever, and so all the cool kids went the extra mile and transed themselves to stay trendy.

Much in the same way, now regular transgenderism is not special enough anymore. It’s got to be overlaid onto an untreated mental health diagnosis — which they call “neurodivergence” — for maximum sex appeal.

I've decided to exit the dating pool, at least for now. I've got so many things that I need to work on in myself.. get this anxiety and depression under better control. Might see if I have ADHD or some form of Autism. I don't want to bring another person down with me.. 🫤 — Ten🏳️‍⚧️💜 (@TheLetterTen) January 26, 2023

“Might see if I have ADHD or some form of Autism,” confides the “trans lesbian.”

The transes seem to engage in an informal competition to be the most mentally fragile and permanently miserable, consumed with angst from the slightest non-problems imaginable.

Take, for instance, this woman, who is on the verge of tears at the prospect of having to tick a box on a form to notate biological sex which doesn’t include a section for non-binaries. “It’s sad,” she says. “I feel heavy with that knowledge.”

Queer teacher is really sad, practically in tears, because her school only gave the options ‘male and female’ on a survey. Imagine a person who doesn’t know basic biology teaching your kids. pic.twitter.com/qZwZNX8cjF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 27, 2023

The more mentally unstable one becomes, the more authentically transgender.

What has become of us? Maybe we should just cut the foreplay with Russia and start exchanging nukes. It’s probably God’s judgment. Out of the ashes might be birthed something new, beautiful, and true — untainted by postmodernism or, really, any ism.