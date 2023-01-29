Trans Prisoner Who Stalked 13-Year-Old Girl Transferred to Women's Prison

In 2017 Falkirk Sheriff Court was locked down amid safety fears as Scott was sentenced over a series of violent incidents in Glenochil Prison in Clackmannanshire. They included striking a prison nurse on her back with a hurled chair, punching a prison officer in the face, and spitting at another officer and trying to bite him. She also smeared excrement over her cell, tore a drip needle out of her arm, and ripped up “tear-proof” clothing.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tried to pass a “gender recognition law” earlier this month but, in a highly unusual move, the UK government blocked the bill. Secretary of State for Scotland Alistair Jack said in a statement, “The Bill would have a significant impact on, amongst other things, GB-wide equalities matters in Scotland, England and Wales. I have concluded, therefore, that (blocking it) is the necessary and correct course of action.”

“Nicola Sturgeon has repeatedly tried to reassure the Scottish public that the Scottish Prison Service’s risk assessment would protect women from predatory men, yet the process is clearly not fit for purpose if this dangerous offender has been approved for transfer to a women’s jail,” said Scottish Conservative equalities spokesperson, Rachael Hamilton.

But just last week, another transgender woman, Isla Bryson, a convicted rapist, was initially granted approval to be housed in an all-women’s prison. That decision was later reversed. Apparently, the first minister is so determined to make a point about gender that she’s willing to put women’s safety at risk to prove it.

Fox News:

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon ordered the decision to be reversed Thursday after Bryson on Tuesday was found guilty of raping two women in 2016 and 2019 while she was still known as Adam Graham and before she changed genders, the BBC said. Bryson had apparently been transferred shortly before her sentencing Tuesday to an all-women’s prison known as Cornton Vale, where she was kept in segregation before Sturgeon intervened, The Guardian reported.

What universe do Sturgeon and other trans fanatics inhabit, in which putting a rapist with a penis in a prison with females with vaginas is not unusual and is perfectly normal and safe?

Yet opposing this madness or commenting negatively about it can get me canceled.