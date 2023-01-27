West Coast, Messed Coast™: Nancy and Paul's Latest Exquisitely Timed Stock Move Inspires the PELOSI Act

Great news, West Coast, Messed Coast™ readers! Paul Pelosi is back with a swagger after his October attack by a hammer-wielding, nihilistic nudist. After former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi arranged for a Catholic priest — one who’s still speaking to her, that is — to exorcise the bad juju from the couple’s Pacific Heights manse, they’ve settled back into their usual routine. That routine has captured the interest of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.).

Now that we’ve gotten a belated look at the police body cam videos — which should have been released weeks ago — I offer this idea in tribute to transparency. We need the body cam videos of Paul Pelosi’s stock trades.

As we learned in my Joe Biden J-O-B-S layoffs update, Silicon Valley is sloughing jobs and getting ready for the upcoming economic catastrophe. The layoff bad news is on top of the House investigation into high-tech censorship. And the body cam tape I’d like to see would cover the weeks in advance of Merrick Garland’s planned announcement to investigate Google.

Whether you think the attorney general is serious about a real investigation into Google’s information monopoly, even a guy with a bump on his head knows bad PR is bad juju and bad business. And so — we go to National Review for an entirely bloodless recitation of the activities which bring together Paul and Nancy Pelosi with Hawley:

Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, sold off 30,000 shares of Google stock last month, just weeks before the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against the company over alleged antitrust violations. Pelosi sold the shares in three different transactions between December 20 and December 28, according to congressional disclosure files viewed by Fox News Business. Each transaction involved an amount between $500,001 and $1,000,000, according to the report. The trades involved between $1.5 million and $3 million of assets. The total amount of capital gains yielded was unclear.

Paul and Nancy Pelosi have increased their fortune by the hundreds of millions of dollars during Pelosi’s $174,000–$223,500-a-year Congressional/speaker gig. It sure is a good thing that Paul Pelosi is such a financial trading whiz or they wouldn’t be able to own that mansion and Napa winery! More from National Review:

Pelosi, who heads a San Francisco-based investment and venture capital firm, came under fire last year for buying up to $5 million worth of shares in computer chipmaker Nvidia about a month before Congress approved the CHIPS Act, which included a $52 billion subsidy for domestic computer chip production. Facing scrutiny for the purchase, Pelosi sold the stock at a loss just before the bill passed in late July.

Hawley plans to pay tribute to the Pelosis’ economic prowess by naming a new bill for them called the PELOSI Act, which stands for Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments Act.

The bill would put a stop to the big insider trading grift enjoyed by members of Congress who get early word of laws being considered that impact certain sectors of the economy. Our elected officials buy, sell, or short stocks and other financial instruments to get rich quick.

There goes the housing market

Joe Biden’s “great economy” will turn California into “ground zero” for a crash of the “pandemic’s red-hot U.S. housing markets.” On top of the skyrocketing natural gas bills due to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D-Calif.) Luddite war on natural resources, there will also be a housing “collapse” that “could see plummeting values that echo the 2008 housing collapse.”

The most vulnerable markets are San Jose, Calif., San Diego, Austin, Texas, and Phoenix, Ariz.

Guns shoot themselves

Newsom and his Democrats have helped usher in the most restrictive gun laws in the country. Naturally, after a spate of mass shootings in his state in the past two weeks, Newsom knows what’s needed: more laws and more excuses. Newsom proclaimed to CBS reporter Norah O’Donnell that the Second Amendment “is becoming a suicide pact.”

As I wrote this week:

“Everything about this is infuriating,” Newsom told [CBS News anchor Norah] O’Donnell. Just not for the reasons he wants us to think. Newsom is infuriated because there are bad people who don’t follow his laws. Just as there are people in every country on earth who don’t follow the laws of man or God, no matter how many laws are piled on top of one another. Newsom’s laws make little difference — except to the law-abiding, who grow angrier over losing what they’ve been assured are their God-given rights. Gavin Newsom will not be happy until he suicides all laws protecting gun ownership by the little people. But to do that, he must suicide the truth. He told O’Donnell he has respect for gun owners, but that’s a lie. To the extent he respects gun owners, the respect goes only to gun owners who act and think like him.

Step on up and get your red hot abortions here

Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.) looked around the other day, saw the latest dumb idea from the lips of Newsom, wiped his chin, and said, “Gwaaaarrrrr.” That’s what came out of his mouth in my imagination, but inside his head, he said, “More chopped-up children, yum!”

In fiery remarks Saturday, Gov. Jay Inslee blasted the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade as “radical” and “un-American,” and said he would instruct the State Patrol not to cooperate with other states’ abortion investigations. https://t.co/BAKXF64rpU — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) June 25, 2022

A package of bills by Democrat ghouls includes making abortions free and forcing employers to pay for abortions. The new series of bills do much the same for “gender-affirming care” — making it easier to chop up already-born humans such as hes and shes who want to become shes and hes at our expense.

Inslee also wants to pay billions to tent cities full of drug-addicted people. “Gwaaaaaaar!”

Finally, we’re disappointed that California super lawyer Harmeet Dhillon lost her contest to become the Republican National Committee Chair. But the sunny news to come out of the contest is that Ronna McDaniel finally figured out how to win an election.

