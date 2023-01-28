Drug War Fail: Top DEA Official in Mexico Ousted Over Corruption

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), as anyone familiar with their operations knows, is packed with petty criminals who leverage their positions of public trust for personal gain.

Via the Associated Press:

“The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration quietly ousted its former top official in Mexico last year over improper contact with lawyers for narcotraffickers, an embarrassing end to a brief tenure marked by deteriorating cooperation between the countries and a record flow of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl across the border. Nicholas Palmeri’s socializing and vacationing with Miami drug lawyers, detailed in confidential records viewed by The Associated Press, brought his ultimate downfall following just a 14-month stint as DEA’s powerful regional director supervising dozens of agents across Mexico, Central America and Canada.”

The only entities that benefit from the current federal drug scheduling scheme are crooked drug lawyers like the ones implicated in the DEA scandal, the bloated federal ABC bureaucracies that win ever-increasing budgets no matter how poor their results, the cartels that run Mexico, and, of course, the pharmaceutical corporations that don’t want competition for their own drugs — which are often just as harmful as any illicit drug could be. (Ask anyone who has ever withdrawn from benzodiazepine addiction for confirmation.)

The government spent a total of $41 billion in 2022 ostensibly fighting the drug war. None of it has made one bit of difference in stemming the flood of drugs onto American streets. Every year new overdose records are broken.

For our VIPs: The Flip Side to the Opioid Epidemic: Chronic Pain Sufferers in Agony

Who loses? The taxpayer, of course, as well as the dying terminal cancer patient in a Kansas hospice who gets slapped with criminal charges for using cannabis to ease his pain.