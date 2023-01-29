Are 'The Walls Closing In' on Joe Biden? New Details Raise Questions

According to a story published on Saturday, the scope of Joe Biden’s classified documents scandal may be bigger than previously thought. Sources close to the investigation say in addition to classified documents, the FBI also seized notebooks from Biden’s Wilmington, Del., home, which were reportedly written by Biden while he was vice president.

“The notebooks were seized because Biden’s notes on some of the pages relate to his official business as vice president, including details of his diplomatic engagements during the Obama administration, and may refer to classified information, this same person said, adding that the notebooks do not have classified markings on them, but some of the handwritten notes inside them could be considered as such given their sensitive content,” NBC News reported. “Other pages in the notebooks, while they may not contain potentially classified information, could still be considered government property under the Presidential Records Act because they pertain to official business Biden conducted as vice president, according to the person familiar with the investigation.”

According to Jason R. Baron, a former director of litigation at the National Archives, if Biden shared the notes with staff while he was vice president, they would be considered official records belonging to the government.

Joe Biden insists he did nothing wrong and has “no regrets” about how he handled classified documents.

There were countless stories a few years back claiming that “the walls are closing in on Donald Trump,” starting the first year of his presidency, whether it was the Mueller investigation, Stormy Daniels, Michael Avenatti, Michael Cohen, or the latest anti-Trump book to climb the charts. But it kind of looks like the walls are actually closing in on Joe Biden.