Joe Biden Has 'No Regrets' About Mishandling Classified Documents

Joe Biden was in California on Thursday, speaking about the recovery efforts in the wake of the recent storms, and was asked about the ongoing investigation of his mishandling of classified documents. He wasn’t happy about the question, but he nevertheless said he has “no regrets” over his actions.

“I will answer the question, but here’s the deal—you know what quite frankly bugs me is that we have a serious problem here we’re talking about. We’re talking about what’s going on, and the American people don’t quite understand why you don’t ask me questions about that.”

Actually, I’m far more interested in what Biden has to say about the classified documents, to be honest.

“Look, as we found—we found a handful of documents were failed or filed at the wrong place. We immediately turn them over to the archives of the Justice Department,” he continued. “We’re fully cooperating, looking forward to getting this resolved quickly. I think you’re gonna find there’s nothing there. I have no regrets. I’m following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do—that’s exactly what we’re doing. There’s no there, there.”

That’s cute. I guess the narrative they’re testing now is the story that the classified documents, which included top secret documents, were just filed in the wrong place. We’re supposed to believe that? And are we seriously still getting the “we’re cooperating fully” garbage? Gee, it must be really tough for the Biden White House to “cooperate” with the Biden Justice Department in an investigation that was kept secret from the public for two months. We’re supposed to be impressed?