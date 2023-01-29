After Attack on Israeli Synagogue, United Nations Displays Intense Hypocrisy

When an Israeli official visited Jewish holy sites in the capital of the Jewish nation of Israel for a few minutes, the United Nations treated it as a borderline act of war against the Palestinians. But when a Palestinian terrorist killed seven and wounded at least three more (including a child) in a Jan. 27 shooting near a synagogue in Jerusalem (on Holocaust Remembrance Day, no less), the UN issued an extremely short press release that seemed more an act of necessity than an act of sympathy.

Palestine has never existed as a (Muslim) nation, Israel has an extraordinarily legal founding, and the “Palestinians” are a conglomeration of other peoples—some of whom are not welcome back in their countries of origin. Furthermore, the Palestinian Authority is largely beholden to and supportive of terrorist groups like Hamas, and encourages terrorism through its ”Pay-for-Slay“ program, which paid $175 million in 2021 to terrorists in Israeli jails and families of terrorists who died attacking Israelis.

In token of just how much the Palestinians support terrorism, The Times of Israel reported that Palestinians in the “West Bank” and Gaza celebrated the recent synagogue shooting with fireworks, bonfires, the honking of car horns, celebratory gunfire, passing out sweets, and crowds chanting in the streets. “After the shooting, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem lauded the attack, saying it proved ‘the resistance knows how to find the appropriate response’ to Israeli ‘crimes.’ Palestinian Islamic Jihad also praised the massacre.” Palestinians are taught by their leaders and their affiliated terrorist groups to see any murder of Israelis as cause for joy (even though Palestinian citizens of Israel receive more rights than citizens of any neighboring Islamic countries).

It is tragic to note that, mere hours after the above-mentioned shooting, a father and son were shot by a 13-year-old Palestinian terrorist. The mass shooter at the Neve Yaakov neighborhood synagogue was 21 years old. Palestinians hold annual summer camps to train child jihadi soldiers, as JihadWatch has reported.

A Jan. 5 UN press release found 37 long paragraphs expressing indignation at Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir‘s 13-minute visit with a security detail to the Jerusalem holy sites, which were Jewish thousands of years before Islam existed and which are now in the nation of Israel. The press release detailed a meeting of the UN Security Council in the “aftermath” of Gvir’s visit to the holy sites. Khaled Khiari, assistant secretary-general for Middle East, Asia and the Pacific, called an Israel official’s visit to Israeli sites a “provocation,” noting that it “was sharply condemned by the Palestinian Authority” and that “Israel has no claim and no right to sovereignty over” East Jerusalem, which is a blatant historical and political lie. No fewer than 19 different officials and representatives from nations including China, Jordan, Mozambique, the U.S., the UK, and the Russian Federation weighed in on Gvir’s 13-minute visit. That is the astounding and anti-Semitic idiocy of the United Nations.

In contrast, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres released a mere seven brief sentences on the horrific synagogue attack, none of which acknowledged the Palestinian Authority’s role in perpetuating and supporting such attacks. In fact, the second to last sentence supported Palestinian terrorist propaganda by referring to the “Occupied Palestinian Territory,” which is a myth.

”The Secretary-General extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a prompt recovery to those injured,” the UN press release said. “It is particularly abhorrent that the attack occurred at a place of worship and on the very day we commemorated International Holocaust Remembrance Day. There is never any excuse for acts of terrorism. They must be clearly condemned and rejected by all.” Guterres should stop pontificating since the UN openly funds and encourages terrorism supporters. “The Secretary-General is deeply worried about the current escalation of violence in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory. This is the moment to exercise utmost restraint.” Except that there is no “Occupied Palestinian Territory.” That territory rightfully belongs to Israel and the so-called Palestinians certainly have no claim on it.

Palestinians committed 3,700 terrorist attacks against Israel just in the first six months of 2022, as reported by JihadWatch. Palestinian terrorism against Israel isn’t a rare occurrence; it’s a constant reality of life there. And the UN seems undisturbed by that.