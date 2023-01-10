The Morning Briefing: Eggs Are $8 but White House Wants You to Know Inflation Is Gone

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Gunnar ignored naysayers and relentlessly pursued his dream of opening Peoria’s first kombucha bar and Tae Bo studio.

The Washington elites who — ahem — govern us grow more detached from reality every day. Our experiences here in real America are not their experiences, yet they continue to attempt to spin away, as if we can’t notice what’s actually happening.

Inflation in the United States began going through the roof practically the second that President LOLEightyonemillion was installed in the Oval Office. A couple of seconds after that, the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media began lying about it. In my weekly “Worst of Times” column (which has been on hiatus since the election and will soon return), I’ve chronicled a lot of the “inflationsplaining” done by Paul Krugman in The New York Times. The laughable Nobel Laureate has been regaling the American public with macroeconomic lectures about why inflation isn’t really as bad as everyone says it is.

Meanwhile, we’re all out here going broke buying groceries that were once inexpensive staples.

Ron Klain is one of the primary drivers behind Joe Biden’s pudding brain, and he wants you to know that everything is fine. Matt has the story:

Joe Biden’s chief of staff has put his foot in his mouth once again, this time effectively declaring victory in the war on inflation. “When inflation was at 40-year highs, there was no shortage of coverage. But now,” he tweeted, pointing to a report that inflation in the second half of 2022 decreased to 2% after climbing to a rate above 7%.

We’re supposed to be dancing in the streets because there has been a slight drop from precipitous highs. Why can’t we appreciate this bountiful relief?

Matt’s post provides some numbers for context:

According to data released by the U.S. Labor Department on Dec. 13, the annual inflation rate for the 12 months ending in November 2022 was 7.1%, down from 7.7% before. The annual inflation rate was 7.0% in 2021 and 1.4% in 2020. The highest annual inflation rate under President Trump was 2.3%

Klain’s spin is akin to Keith Richards celebrating drying out because he only drank one bottle of Jack Daniels instead of two the previous night.

The real problem here is that we, the people, pay our elected officials and bureaucrats in Washington far too much money. Even the ones who don’t arrive with a lot of personal assets or wealth get comfy pretty quickly.

Ron Klain has never made a household budget and he’s most certainly not living paycheck to paycheck like many Americans. Joe Biden hasn’t been to a grocery store for anything other than an election photo op in at least 50 years.

The economic policies that drive this inflation have been created by people who don’t have to worry about money. It was politically expedient to give away “free” money, long term consequences be damned. Ron Klain can try to comfort me with a slight shift in statistics but that doesn’t help with the fact that the eggs I was paying $3.99 a dozen for just a couple of months ago are $6.29 today. The organic and cage-free eggs are over eight and ten dollars a dozen, respectively.

I eat a lot of eggs, by the way.

Or did, anyway. A once economical dietary staple has been magically transformed into a luxury item thanks to the paste-eating idiot in the White House and his spendthrift cronies on Capitol Hill.

Give Ron Klain a couple hundred bucks and tell him that he has to feed himself and his wife on that for a month.

Maybe he won’t be so cheery about inflation then.

The Mailbag of Magnificence

I’ll do a quick one today but going forward I think I’ll plan on just having a Friday Mailbag. If there happen to be a lot of emails between Friday and Monday night, I’ll thrown in a bonus round on Tuesday.

We will start with this from Gregory:

Stephen,

We love your column. Read it every day. Been thinking about this speaker thing, and maybe the reason Republicans are against gun control is that if they were unarmed, then how would they shoot themselves in the foot?

A valid point, Gregory, and one that I would agree with most of the time. I know I gave the House Republicans some grief early last week, but I like the spirited battling at the end of the week (I’ll have a column out later today about that). I try never to get my hopes up anymore, yet I also don’t plan for the worst. One thing I know for certain: I’m not making any predictions about how this will turn out.

Fellow Arizonan Marni writes:

Hello Mr. Kruiser,

Katie Hobbs sounded at her swearing-in like she sneaked liquor disguised as a Circle K Thirst Buster into 4th period drivers ed class.

I foresee the time will quickly come when Arizonans will need to resurrect the Evan Mecham-era practice of answering “where are you from?” with “New Mexico.”

Will you have a moniker for Hobbs equivalent to President LOLEightyOneMillion? Perhaps “Governor LOLNineteenInchBallots”?

Evan Mecham was a train wreck of a Republican governor we had here in the late 1980s. He was impeached, so we know it can happen. I’m sure that Hobbs will soon do something impeachment worthy.

As for her nickname, Marni, I’ll see where the muse takes me. Honestly, I hope I don’t have to write about her much, but I fear that’s wishful thinking.

Let’s wrap up with this from HB:

Your most magnificent Funniness,

Today’s episode with the dogs arguing illustrates our times perfectly. I don’t care what you call it, just keep doing it!! Also, I really enjoy that other writing stuff you do. Thank you for keeping us informed and laughing.

Thank you and I’m glad you’re enjoying my writing. It’s nice to get some feedback. I’ve been doing stand-up for 40 years and am conditioned to immediate responses to my work. Writing all of the time was a real adjustment.

Also, for the good of the nation, I’m working on getting on stage more this year. The post-COVID weirdness is gone for most live venues, thankfully.

Much appreciation to everyone who wrote and please get those cards and letters in for the Friday Mailbag!

Everything Isn’t Awful

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount.

The Kruiser Kabana

