Father Legally Changes Gender to Help Win Custody of Kids, Triggers Trans Cult

Due to the unfair justice system that typically favors mothers in custody battles, a desperate father in Ecuador legally changed his gender identification to female (even though he still identifies as male) in the hopes of improving his chances of gaining custody of his two young daughters from his abusive wife.

“Being a father in this country, Ecuador, is punished and I’m only seen as a provider,” René Salinas Ramos, 47, explained. “What I have been looking for is to give the love and protection that a mother can give her children.”

According to Ramos, his daughters are currently living in an abusive environment with their mother, but because the laws favor mothers, he never had a chance to win custody.

“The laws say that the one who has the right is the woman. As of this moment, I am female. Now I’m also a mom, that’s how I consider myself,” Ramos said last month. “I am very sure of my sexuality. What I have sought is that I want to be a mother, so that I can also give the love and protection of a mother.”

According to Ramos, his ex-wife hasn’t let him see his daughters in over five months.

Ramos’s brilliant move not only exposes the bias of the justice system against fathers but also proved how ridiculously easy it is to legally change your gender — which, of course, angered the local transgender cultists who successfully fought to make it legal to change genders in 2015. Last week, the Ecuadorian Federation of LGBTI Organizations released a statement denouncing Ramos’ “outlandish” actions.

“This man’s private matter, to obtain custody of his daughters, isn’t the spirit of the law,” Diane Rodríguez, director of the group, said in a statement.

I applaud the man, not just for fighting against the biased justice system against fathers but also for exposing the absurdity of gender identity at the same time. Transgender cultists insist that gender identity is as real as biological sex, and by legally changing his gender identity, Ramos is, effectively, no less a “mother” to his daughters than his ex-wife and should be given equal treatment under the law as such. I hope his efforts will spark changes in the laws to give fathers more rights.