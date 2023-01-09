Study: Vaxxed Discriminate Against Unvaxxed 'Free Riders' Worldwide

In a study recently published in Nature, Danish and Hungarian researchers examined attitudes related to the COVID-19 shots among vaccinated and unvaccinated, respectively, across 21 countries. They concluded that, while the unvaccinated do not reciprocate against the vaccinated, the vaxxed discriminate against the unvaxxed across dozens of countries at levels similar to discrimination against racial minorities:

Vaccinated people express discriminatory attitudes towards the unvaccinated, as high as the discriminatory attitudes suffered by common targets like immigrant and minority populations. In contrast, there is an absence of evidence that unvaccinated individuals display discriminatory attitudes towards vaccinated people… We find evidence in support of discriminatory attitudes against the unvaccinated in all countries except Hungary and Romania.

Having lived in Eastern Europe in the post-vaccine world, the people there are infinitely more rational concerning all things COVID, so the relatively lower rate of discrimination in Hungary and Romania is unsurprising.

Because the vaccinated are largely ignorant and scientifically illiterate due to corporate media brainwashing, their chief complaint regarding the unvaccinated is that they are “free riders,” meaning they benefit from the COVID vaccine program without participating in it themselves:

Prior research on the psychology of cooperation has shown that individuals react negatively against perceived free-riders including in the domain of vaccinations. Consistent with this, the present findings suggest that contributors to the public good of epidemic control (i.e., the vaccinated) react with discriminatory attitudes against perceived free-riders (i.e., the unvaccinated).

However, as we’ve covered ad nauseam but which bears repeating because a large portion of the population remains stubbornly impervious to actual information, the so-called “vaccines” do not prevent transmission of the virus. There is no legitimate public health justification to blame the unvaccinated for “free riding” because there’s no ride.