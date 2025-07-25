NFL Coach Turns the Tables on a Trump-Hating Reporter

Sports media might be more willing to go in on leftist bias than any other type of media. Just ask Sage Steele, David Pollack, or Sam Ponder the price of not falling in line with wokeness (or just staying silent while it’s going on around them).

Advertisement

I’ll never forget the extensive fluff pieces on “Sportscenter” during the Barack Obama years, where they spent 20 or 30 minutes talking about his March Madness picks. ESPN never asked George W. Bush for his thoughts about the Major League Baseball playoffs, and he was a part-owner of an MLB team!

Earlier this week, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was speaking to reporters, and one reporter tried to dunk on President Donald Trump. Harbaugh wouldn’t let it slide.

“In the past, Donald Trump has said, you know, denigrating things about Baltimore, including ‘No human being would want to live there,’” the reporter began. “As a prominent representative of Baltimore—"

Harbaugh chuckled and replied, “Well, how do you frame that question? I would frame the question like, ‘You got a chance to go visit with the president, man. What was that experience like?’ It was amazing. It was awesome.”

“And I promise you: I root for our president, you know,” he continued. “I want our president to be successful, just like I want my quarterback to be successful, and I want my team to be successful.”

Harbaugh described visiting the White House as “an amazing experience,” and he related how his extended family joined him, including his brother, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Advertisement

“You know, it's not often you get invited and you get a chance to do something like that as a family,” he said. “You know, we were there, my daughter was there, Jim's daughters were there. My mom and dad were there.”

Recommended: Major League Baseball’s Newest Starter Has Been Around a While

The way the president interacted with his parents left a mark on Harbaugh.

“My mom and President Trump, you know, just seeing how he treated her was really meaningful,” he said.

Harbaugh added, “And that's the fourth president” whom he has met. “Jim has met seven presidents, so he's got the lead on me.”

The coach then talked about the other presidents he has met.

“So had a chance to meet President Obama twice,” he said. “Incredible experience. I had a chance to meet President Biden when he was vice president in Iraq and spent a lot of time with him in Iraq, which was amazing. “And then, you know, at 24, 25 years old, Jim got invited also to the White House to meet President Reagan because he was a Heisman Trophy candidate, and we got to go as a family. So I met President Reagan; I have a picture in my office of that. So those are moments that I definitely cherish, and it means a lot.”

I don’t presume to know Harbaugh’s politics, although I do know that Jim Harbaugh is vocal about his pro-life convictions. My friend and colleague Sarah Anderson and I were discussing earlier this week that when people like Harbaugh compliment presidents from both parties, it’s often code for conservative beliefs, but I’m not confident enough to claim that here.

Advertisement

No matter where Harbaugh falls on the political spectrum, good for him for refusing to let the reporter get away with a gotcha question that dumped on Trump. We need more public figures who are at least willing to give the president the benefit of the doubt rather than attacking him out of the gate.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on meeting with President Donald Trump in the White House earlier this month:



"I promise you I root for our president" pic.twitter.com/j7i7QT5vrS — Baltimore Banner Sports (@AllBannerSports) July 23, 2025

Tired of leftist bias dominating even the world of sports? You're not alone. Coach John Harbaugh had the guts to push back when a reporter tried to score points by bashing Trump, and we’re here for it.

Want more of this no-nonsense coverage the mainstream media won’t touch? Join PJ Media VIP today and get 60% off with the promo code FIGHT.

Sign up now and support fearless journalism.