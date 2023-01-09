News & Politics

Joe Biden Went to the Border on Sunday — Without Actually Going to the Border

By Chris Queen 12:56 PM on January 09, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Joe Biden made a stop in El Paso, Texas, on his way to a conference in Mexico. The trip was ostensibly for the president to see the border firsthand, and it was about time he made an effort to witness the chaos at the border two years into his presidency, amirite?

Yeah, about that.

The president had plenty on his El Paso agenda, but the problem is that none of those agenda items actually involved seeing the border itself. You could say that Biden went to the border-ish if you wanted to be charitable.

Bethany Blankley at The Center Square pointed out what the president did see and who he spoke with:

On his first trip to the southern border since he’s been in office, President Joe Biden met with Democratic officials in El Paso, where record apprehensions are taking place. He didn’t visit the downtown area overrun by homeless migrants, meet with local residents impacted by the surge in illegal immigration, make formal remarks or speak with reporters.

After the president arrived at the airport, reporters waited to speak with him and expressed their expectation to hear him give remarks, The Center Square observed. Several reporters continued to ask when the president might speak, expressing consternation about not being sure at what part of his three-hour planned visit they’d be able to ask questions.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) didn’t find a place on Biden’s agenda, so he made his way to the airport and patiently waited for the president to disembark from Air Force One, after which the governor handed Biden a letter outlining five ways the Biden administration could remedy the crisis at the border.

After a brief exchange with Abbott, Biden left to speak with some Democrat officials, while Abbott stuck around to talk to reporters.

Biden then went on to the Bridge of the Americas — close to the border but not enough to see what’s really going on — where he witnessed Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents demonstrating how a dog can find drugs. I’ve witnessed a drug dog demonstration in my hometown, so I don’t see how this was particularly enlightening.

“Joining the president were Democratic U.S Reps. Veronica Escobar, Henry Cuellar and Vincente Gonzalez, the El Paso mayor and other local officials, and several CBP agents,” Blankley reports.

Later, Biden visited El Paso’s Migrant Processing Center but again didn’t speak to the media — or any Republicans that we know of. He also inspected a section of the border wall.

The president never saw the actual border firsthand, nor did he see the migrant encampments in the city of El Paso. Meanwhile, while Biden was almost at the border, the crisis continued.

Republicans have decried this trip to El Paso as a “prop visit,” a perfunctory stop on his way to Mexico that was never meant to accomplish anything or allow Biden to see what his policies have wrought. And the visit certainly had no intention of prompting any changes in administration policy.

There are so many things Biden could have learned on this trip to El Paso, but unfortunately, the visit was all for show. And that’s a shame.

Chris Queen

“I’ve been a writer as long as I’ve known what writing is,” says Chris Queen.

A lifelong Georgia resident and an alumnus of the University Of Georgia, Chris is an Editor and Columnist at PJ Media, where he has written for over 10 years. He has also written for The Resurgent, NewsReal Blog, and Celebrations Magazine.

Chris is a fan of anything involving his beloved Georgia Bulldogs and is a Disney aficionado. He is the author of the book Neon Crosses.

You can subscribe to his Substack page to read his musings on faith, Southern culture, and more. Find him on Twitter, Truth Social, and Gettr. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].
Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION
Trending
Editor's Choice