Biden's Chief of Staff Suggests Inflation Isn't a Problem Anymore

Joe Biden’s chief of staff has put his foot in his mouth once again, this time effectively declaring victory in the war on inflation.

“When inflation was at 40-year highs, there was no shortage of coverage. But now,” he tweeted, pointing to a report that inflation in the second half of 2022 decreased to 2% after climbing to a rate above 7%.

Media criticism tweet #2 for today: When inflation was at 40-year highs, there was no shortage of coverage. But now 👇👇 https://t.co/kPsOFCHWSP — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) January 6, 2023

According to data released by the U.S. Labor Department on Dec. 13, the annual inflation rate for the 12 months ending in November 2022 was 7.1%, down from 7.7% before.

The annual inflation rate was 7.0% in 2021 and 1.4% in 2020. The highest annual inflation rate under President Trump was 2.3%

Naturally, Klain’s ridiculous tweet was widely mocked on Twitter.

Klain has embarrassed himself plenty of times on Twitter. One tweet likely doomed Biden’s vaccine mandate, and others have been mocked for being out of touch. For example, last year, he retweeted an op-ed that insisted 2021 wasn’t “all bad” and then retweeted a poll showing Biden underwater, apparently under the assumption it was a good poll.