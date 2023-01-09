Leftist Privilege? Jury Dismisses Charge Against Self-Described ‘Idiot’ Who Threw Cans at Ted Cruz

Joseph Halm Arcidiacono, 33, is a lucky man. Last November, he was arrested after he threw two full cans of White Claw hard seltzer at Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), hitting him with one of them. But on Friday, Houston’s 185th District Court “no-billed” Arcidiacono, which means, according to Houston’s KPRC, that the criminal charges against him have been deemed “not sufficiently supported by the evidence.”

This is an extremely odd and suspicious outcome, as the charges were supported by witnesses, video, and Arcidiacono’s own statement. That’s where Arcidiacono’s luckiness comes in: he was lucky enough not to have thrown his seltzer cans at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Make Mine A Double) or Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Mogadishu). If he had, he would almost certainly not be a free man today.

AOC and Omar like to make showy displays of their victimhood and would have seized eagerly upon Arcidiacono’s White Claw, not to chug it down, but to show the evils of America-Firsters everywhere. In fact, if Arcidiacono, who wears a nose ring and has two-tone hair, in case you were wondering about his political views (and White Claw? Is he considering transitioning?) had chosen any of the Left’s current heroes as his targets, he would likely be languishing in prison today as an “insurrectionist” on par with the miscreants who walked into the Capitol building and took selfies on Jan. 6, 2021, after cops opened the doors for them. The Left desperately needs “insurrectionists” to shore up its sagging narrative, and the feds even more urgently need “white supremacist terrorists” to fit their oft-repeated claim that these seldom-seen white thugs constitute the biggest terror threat the nation faces today.

But Joseph Arcidiacono chose Ted Cruz as his target, and so the multiple witnesses who saw him throw the cans at the senator do not constitute sufficient evidence. Likewise insufficient is the video of Cruz getting hit in the “chest/neck area” with one of the cans. KPRC notes that “a witness reportedly told prosecutors he was standing appropriately 15 feet behind Cruz when he observed Arcidiacono run up towards a barrier wall at the parade and throw the two cans at Cruz. A prosecutor said a witness was able to grab Arcidiacono while he was running away and walk him over to officers after he threw the cans.” This would almost certainly be sufficient evidence in any number of contexts, but apparently not when the target is a prominent patriot.

And so it was all not enough to convict Lucky Joey Arcidiacano. Nor was the fact that when he was being arrested, he reportedly told police: “I know, I’m an idiot. I’m sorry.” That looked a good bit like a confession, and there certainly was sufficient evidence to charge him. According to KPRC, “he was subsequently charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He then posted a bond, which had been set at $40,000.” An idiot? Indeed.

Now it turns out, however, that Arcidiacono was anything but an idiot. He was a very, very smart man, for he attacked one of the nation’s most visible conservatives after luminaries including Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, and Kamala Harris called upon Leftists to be violent and target those whom they hate and fear. Arcidiacono attacked Cruz while the political and media establishment is focused on “right-wing extremism” and steadfastly ignores the Leftist political violence that is far more brazen and extensive.

I predicted it back in November: “Arcidiacono’s coming trial will likely be highly influenced by the political proclivities of the officials involved.” But it isn’t as if I have some ability to see the future. In today’s political environment, anyone could have seen this coming. The two-tier justice system in America today is more obvious by the day and more open and unapologetic about how it operates.

Until the likes of Joseph Arcidiacono face the same punishment for throwing projectiles at a politician regardless of that politician’s political views, more and more Americans will continue to become skeptical about the possibility of getting justice at all in America today. That being the case, unless the next few years see a weakening of the Left’s hegemony and real change to the political landscape, instead of throwing them, you would be wiser to keep your cans of White Claw and use them to drown your sorrows.