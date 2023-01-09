Is Speaker McCarthy Prepared to Fight Biden's Open Border Bill?

Whether you were in the “Never Kevin Caucus” or “Only Kevin Caucus” makes little difference now. Kevin McCarthy won the Speakership on the 15th vote after making a number of important concessions to the holdouts — or “terrorists” according to Dan Crenshaw.

The real “terrorist,” of course is Joe Biden, who has overseen and enabled the worst illegal immigration crisis in American history. That isn’t hyperbole. Back in August 2022, Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.) tweeted that “there have now been 16 straight months of OVER 150,000 illegal border crossings.” Mooney’s assertion was correct — even the fact checkers had to acknowledge it was true.

The border crisis has become a political liability for the Biden Administration. A majority of Americans believe that there is an “invasion” at the southern border. Despite spending 40% of his presidency on vacation, Biden couldn’t find the time to visit the Southern border over the past two years — until Sunday.

Just in December, Biden, who graduated 76th out of a law school class of 85, defended his decision not to visit the border for two years during a historic crisis of his creation by claiming there were “more important things going on.”

But suddenly on Sunday, Biden contradicted his previous denial of the existence of a border crisis by visiting the border. Careful preparations were made in advance to curate Biden’s visit to ensure that his photo op affirmed Biden’s repeated lies about the non-existence of a crisis.

Biden visited a specific migrant processing center in El Paso, where coincidentally there weren’t any migrants. And yet there were hundreds sleeping in the streets of downtown El Paso, and an average of 700 daily encounters were recorded just over the past few days.

Last November, more than 53,000 illegals were encountered in the El Paso sector. But again, coincidentally, there were no illegals at the processing center Biden just happened to visit. It reminds me of a line from Casablanca: “Of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world, she walks into mine.” Regarding Biden’s trip to El Paso: “Of all the migrant centers in America, Biden just happened to walk into the one empty one.”

The trip was a farce. But it was strategic. Biden and the Democrats can no longer be accused of ignoring the border crisis — at least that’s how the administration and the propagandist media will spin this pathetic trip. Biden has visited the border, which eliminates one of the growing criticisms of his administration and of Biden, himself.

Related: All About Joe Biden’s Trip to the ‘Border’

The Democrats thrive on spinning half-truths, and this visit will at least quell one major criticism by giving them a talking point. The next time Peter Doocy confronts White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre, Pierre no longer has to embarrass herself by searching through her binder for an answer that isn’t there. “Biden is taking the border crisis very seriously,” she’ll now claim. “He just went down there to assess it.”

The Democrats are predictably preparing to turn a political liability into political strength, and I’m very concerned that newly elected Speaker McCarthy and the Republicans are ill-prepared to confront it.

The Biden administration, which is responsible for the unprecedented invasion, is now strategizing to blame Republicans for the invasion and present themselves as those uniquely qualified to “fix” it. This is the age-old strategy of the left, which was codified in Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals.

Alinsky wrote: “The organizer’s job is to inseminate an invitation for himself, to agitate, introduce ideas, get people pregnant with hope and a desire for change and to identify you as the person most qualified for this purpose.” If that’s confusing I’ll translate. Democrats create problems, blame Republicans for the problems they created, and then claim they have the only solution to solving them.

This is precisely what Democrats are doing with the border crisis. Biden is calling on Congress to ‘solve’ the border crisis by passing his legislative plan, a plan that will transform the border patrol from a border enforcement agency dedicated to preventing illegal immigration into a humanitarian organization dedicated to facilitating illegal entry into America.

His plan will effectively legalize illegal immigration: by providing a pathway to citizenship for those who entered illegally under his administration and even retroactively for those who were rejected during the Trump administration.

Biden and the Democrats have even begun to subtly change the language: illegals have become migrants, and migrants have become asylum seekers.

Biden’s concept of a modern immigration system is one in which illegals can apply for asylum from their own countries ahead of their trek. Those currently viewed as invaders will now be viewed as lawful immigrants who were granted permission to enter and the border patrol ordered to welcome them. Rather than be apprehended, they will be gathered and released.

House Republicans are the only obstacle standing in the way of Biden’s legislative agenda. He will now claim that Democrats are trying to solve the immigration crisis and blame Speaker McCarthy and a Republican majority in the House for refusing to address it.

McCarthy has previously vowed that, under his leadership, “the first thing you’ll see is a bill to control the border first.” Democrats are about to give him a proposal. Nominally, like the “inflation reduction act,” the bill will address the border. In reality, it will end the border and legalize illegal immigration.

Biden is about to use the immigration crisis he created as a cudgel to attack House Republicans. Is McCarthy ready? Will Dan Crenshaw attack Biden with the same animosity he reserved for the conservative “terrorists” in the House?

If our “nation is worth fighting for,” as Speaker McCarthy claimed in his acceptance speech, this is the most important policy fight ahead. This is our future, and it is worth fighting for. It may determine the 2024 elections.