BREAKING: House Passes Rule Package. What Does That Mean?

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy dusted off his suit after his 15-vote battle to become speaker of the House and brought the GOP together to pass the House rules package.

FACT-O-RAMA! The passing of the rules package means there could be cuts to our defense budget, but GOPers hinted those cuts might involve “woke” military nonsense that shouldn’t have been passed in the first place. Ukraine may also take a “pay cut” from the U.S.

What are some of the new rules?

There will now be a 72-hour warning before voting on new legislation, giving lawmakers an opportunity to read a bill before voting on it.

Spending will be capped at the 2022 level for the next 10 years.

Federal income tax increases will require a 3/5 supermajority to pass

A task force will be formed to address House ethics reform.

A House oversight subcommittee will be created to investigate the origins of COVID-19, with an emphasis on gain-of-function research

FACT-O-RAMA! Gain-of-function research “involves altering a pathogen, which is a bacterium or virus, in a way that increases its transmissibility.” In other words, it makes it more dangerous to people.

The package passed with a vote of 220-213. All 212 Democrats voted against the rules package. Only one Republican, Tony Gonzales of Texas, voted against it. Gonzales was not happy about the cuts to defense spending.

“When you have aggressive Russia and Ukraine, you’ve got a growing threat of China in the Pacific,” Gonzales stated. “You know, I’m going to visit Taiwan here in a couple of weeks. How am I going to look at our allies in the eye and say, ‘I need you to increase your defense budget, but yet America is going to decrease ours?’”