The First Step to Ending 'Gun Violence" Is to Stop Calling it Gun Violence

I googled “Idaho murders” (without quotation marks) and received 218,000,000 results. Then I googled the words “knife violence” (in quotation marks) and, even though the Idaho murders were fatal stabbings, I got only 32,500 returns — most of which seemed to be snarky retorts in comments sections asking, “Why aren’t they calling it ‘knife violence’?” Simple — because the media doesn’t use the phrase “knife violence” when an incel goes on a stabbing spree.

But thanks to lefty news media lickspittles, the phrase “gun violence” is now a part of our lexicon, along with other mythical fear-porn buzzwords like “assault rifle” and “toxic masculinity.” What better way to disarm (and emasculate) the nation than to create scary phrases to help enact commie changes?

Words matter. Referring to murders committed with guns as “gun violence” makes the killer’s weapon the culprit while excusing the true criminal, the shooter. Why would the left want to give murderers a pass?

FACT-O-RAMA! Black people make up roughly 13% of the population. But, as per the FBI, they made up 60.39% of known murder suspects in 2021 (and 59.4% of known homicide victims). This is based on data from 11,794 out of 18,806 law enforcement agencies. Also important, large cities — like Chicago — often have low clearance (arrest) rates, so we don’t know who the killer was. New York City did not participate in this data set.

These stats put the libs in a pickle: Accepting the truth means having to put black criminals in jail. Libs don’t like that. More importantly, when murderers are in jail, they can’t keep killing — which means the number of “gun violence” crimes will drop. If there are substantially fewer murders, then there is less reason to snatch your gat.

Rather than lock up politically sensitive criminals, Democrats began releasing them from prison in 2019. They then unleashed “cashless bail,” which keeps criminals out. Crime exploded, including shootings. Win, win for the libs.

In other words, the left wants more people to get shot so they can keep up their gun-grabbing narrative. Letting thugs out of jail and keeping them out is driving up the “gun violence” stats. The black community is paying the heaviest price.

PINKO-RAMA! Every sinister communist idea comes dressed as virtue. Woke lefties claimed there were too many black criminals in jail — due, of course, to “systemic racism” — and they should be let out. Crime, including shootings, exploded. The bolshies use these increased shootings as “proof” that YOU need to be disarmed.

If the Democrats really wanted to stop the current crime spree they started — and save thousands of black lives — they would address the carnage head-on. But doing so would mean punishing the guilty. In the world of the lib, it’s better to let the slaughter continue and blame the gun, not the criminal pulling the trigger. Remember, the goal is to take away your guns. How can the commies take your guns if there is no “gun violence?” Thousands of black lives are lost every year to maintain the myth that guns — not the shooters — are the real problem.