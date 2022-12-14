The Morning Briefing: Kari Lake Is Still Punching Hard at Maricopa County Corruption

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Rhonda kept her opinions to herself whenever the conversation turned to Great Aunt Clara’s homemade diuretics.

The Democrats have long been known for their “Nothing to see here, move along,” approach to their various questionable antics. The recent release of the Twitter FIles has shown the overwhelming effort leftists will put into shutting down opposing and curious voices.

There’s no doubt that Democrats here in Arizona would love for the myriad questions still swirling around the inexplicable mess that was Maricopa County during the midterm elections to vanish into the ether. There is a stink there that won’t go away until the source is discovered, like something that died in the walls of a house.

Thankfully, Kari Lake isn’t cut from the same surrender cloth that longtime Republican politicians are. She’s still fighting to get to the bottom of what happened on November 8. Matt covered the latest news regarding her legal pursuit of the truth:

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors members, and Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake were all summoned to appear in court by the judge presiding over Lake’s electoral complaint. “The Court has reviewed Plaintiffs’ Verified Statement of Election Contest filed December 9, 2022. Because this matter is an election challenge, the return hearing will be set on an accelerated basis,” Judge Peter Thompson wrote in his order. Earlier this month, Obama-appointed U.S. District Judge John Tuchi sanctioned Lake and her lawyers for filing what he claimed was a frivolous, partisan lawsuit, prompting a harsh rebuke from Lake. This new order from Judge Thomspon appears to take the matter more seriously. Thompson was appointed to the bench in September 2010 by former Gov. Jan Brewer.

That’s quite a shift from the liberal judge trying to make it disappear.

I am not full tinfoil hat about every election in America, but what happened in Maricopa County was not just a weird glitch. It’s the most populous county in the state and contains a game-changing number of Republican votes. The fact that the problems with the tabulation machines all happened there stretches coincidence to the point of breaking.

As I’ve mentioned before, we didn’t have any problems with the machines here in Pima County, which is safely blue. Republicans are known for being Election Day voters and the fact that they were the people most affected by the “anomaly” in Maricopa County is what makes this whole thing more than suspicious.

Kari Lake deserves some answers and it is obvious that she’s not going to stop until she gets some. I don’t know if she can get the election results set aside but it isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

Even if Lake can’t get this nightmare thrown out, my hope is that Maricopa County officials will be embarrassed enough to change the way they do things. That would require the Arizona GOP to be more functional and vigilant, and I’m not holding my breath waiting for that to happen. Perhaps Kari Lake can goad the party into fighting mode.

I wrote in October that Lake may be the greatest thing to happen to the Republican Party in 2022. Watching her fight like this makes me happily stand by that assertion.

It’s my birthday today. I want one of those handcrafted Winston Churchill Sequin thingees from Deidre.

Happy Belated Birthday Damon, and thanks for continuing to read the Briefing. I think we all want one of those now. One day, I will find Deirdre and she will make this dream come true.

Timothy writes:

Good stuff Daily Briefing Man. McCarthy may get Mayorkas to resign but don’t be surprised if Biden doesn’t try to appoint a bald, non-binary lipstick-wearing guy as a replacement.

Bingo. It’s as I’ve been telling people for years: there’s almost no point in trying to get a lunatic Democrat politician or bureaucrat out of office because there is almost always a bigger lunatic waiting in the wings. New York’s governor would be a perfect example of that.

We will finish with this from Russ:

Hello Kruiser, Long time listener and reader of your work at PJ Media, big fan of most of your work. I was listening to the podcast today (13Dec2022) on Triggered, and was excited when you mentioned you might re-start the California TEA Party. I’ve lived in CA since 1979, mostly in a conservative area of a liberal county. I retired from NASA in 2017, and moved to another conservative area in another liberal county. If you go about 7 miles from our house, there is still a sign that says “Hillary for Prison 2016”, so that should reveal we are a red dot in a blue state.

Thank you, Russ. I did co-found the Los Angeles Tea Party in 2009 but now live back in my native Arizona. However, if I did try to launch another conservative grassroots movement I’d try to make it a national effort, so all help would be welcome. I swore to myself five years ago that I was retired from activism but this last election made me want to come off the bench and punch something.

I’ve gotten several emails about my secular Christmas songs column. I’m sure I’ll get more, so I may do one mailbag just devoted to them. We still need stuff for Friday though!

This is worth posting every year.

Every year, this hockey team holds a fundraiser where after the first goal, fans throw teddy bears onto the ice as a donation for local children's hospitals. It's the best tradition in sports.pic.twitter.com/dQleAHwKMb — Goodable (@Goodable) December 14, 2022

