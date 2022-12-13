Twitter AI Reportedly Flagged ‘MyPillow’ and ‘Trump 2024’ as ‘Misinformation’

Twitter has been a hotspot for revelations of politically-motivated censorship recently with the various “Twitter Files” releases. Social media analyst and commentator Kristen Ruby also released the “Ruby Files” on Dec. 12, providing screenshots of the many terms Twitter artificial intelligence (AI) flagged as “political misinformation.” As you might have guessed from the way Twitter suppressed the Hunter Biden laptop scandal, a lot of the flagged terms indicate a wacky leftist bias, including against “MyPillow” and “Trump 2024.”

Ruby, president of PR agency Ruby Media Group, tweeted, “I have obtained exclusive access to documents that have never been publicly revealed.“ She added that “the public has a right to this information” but said the information wasn’t given to her by Twitter. Instead, she cited an anonymous “direct source.” The screenshots she said were terms flagged as “political misinformation” by Twitter AI included many variations on “election,” “cheat,” and “voter fraud,” including the combination “electionfraud and trump2024.” Another series of “misinformation” terms included “partisan_media.”

Many words were flagged as “misinformation” only in combination with other terms, including “mypillow’.” I guess it’s not the best night’s sleep of your life?

Responding to a question from another Twitter user, Ruby explained with a quote from her source, “‘People tweet about it in conjunction with conspiracy theories. If you just tweeted MyPillow your tweet may not be flagged. It must be in conjunction with other terms and in context.’”

MyPillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell has caused huge controversy over the last couple of years by platforming what he claims as evidence and allegations of election fraud. Most recently, Lindell announced he was running for Republican National Committee (RNC) chair against embattled incumbent Ronna McDaniel. Lindell is also one of the Trump supporters who has been targeted by the FBI, which seized his phone as he was in a drive-thru line in September.