Thom Tillis Wants to Speed Up the GOP's Amnesty Death Spiral

It has now been over a week since I wrote about the abominable border bill that Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) cosponsored with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) and Tillis’s motivation for doing this is still a head-scratcher for me. The particulars are in that column, so I won’t rehash them here. This is going to be a broader examination of the pitiful state of Congressional Republicans.

Immediately after the midterms, I told my colleagues that I truly believe that the GOP has maybe two election cycles to get its you-know-what together before it is relegated to permanent minority party status. That’s the real result of the disastrous midterm elections. The Republicans didn’t win anything at the national level in November. All they managed to do was severely underperform when they had virtually every historical election factor working in their favor.

What should be obvious for Beltway Republicans is that, if they can’t win when the stars are perfectly aligned, they’re going to get creamed whenever they aren’t.

(This is the point in most of my columns where the Defeat Chorus starts whining about all elections being rigged, which not only isn’t true — explain Republican dominance at the state level — but prevents a serious conversation about how to make things better. I’ll probably just keep reposting this paragraph in any column that has to do with the GOP and elections.)

When I see what Republican senators like Tillis, Mitch McConnell, and Mitt Romney are up to, I’m convinced that they don’t care if they are in the minority forever. I invite anybody to provide evidence that I’m wrong. I want to be wrong.

Amnesty — specifically anything having to do with DACA — should be considered the third rail of Republican politics. It’s monumentally stupid for a Republican in Congress to go anywhere near it. What Tillis did in cosponsoring this “DACA on Steroids” bill was throw the party on the rail to get fried.

I addressed this in last week’s column, but it needs to be brought up again. There are no circumstances under which any kind of border bill that caves to the Democrats is a good idea. That Tillis thought this was a good idea immediately after the midterm embarrassment is next-level dumbassery. Things like this make me think that the GOP should change its symbol from an elephant to a thick-skulled moron who’s shooting his foot.

Some Republican flexing about the Mexican border would help to ease some of the leftover sting from November. Even if it’s something that can’t get passed in the commie Senate, just seeing the effort would appeal to the many conservative voters who are perilously close to just giving up on voting.

Thom Tillis should be forced to write “Republicans lose when they suck up to Democrats on amnesty” a thousand times, make a copy of it, then put one on his office wall and carry the other in his pocket at all times.

He should also be forced to wear an “I’m With Stupid” shirt where the arrow points up to his face.

The national Republican party is not at all healthy here as we wrap up 2022 and head into 2023. Now Thom Tillis and his amnesty folly are hanging around the sickbed and trying to go full Kevorkian on the half-dead patient.

It would be so nice if the GOP could one day soon get around to battling the Democrats and trying to save this great Republic. Sadly, as long as the Tillis types are around, Republicans will have to keep battling Republicans merely to avoid extinction.

