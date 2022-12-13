The Kruiser Kabana Episode 205: A Conservative Wish List for the 2023 GOP House Majority

(Reminder: all of the podcast episodes are now in the Kruiser Kabana section of our shiny new podcast page. I will be doing little teaser blurbs here and/or in the Morning Briefing for each new episode.)

Well, ’tis the season to look ahead to the new year and speculate about what might happen. After the last few years, that can be like peering into a crystal ball that is filled with nothing but night terrors. I have decided to not pre-stress about what the slim Republican majority in the House of Representatives might do. In keeping with the spirit of the season, I’ve decided to make a wish list of what I’d like from them.