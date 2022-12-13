Did Florida's Surgeon General Just Preview the Next Explosive COVID Vaccine Study?

Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reportedly told a meeting of the Republican Party of Florida that his team would be looking for ways to hold the COVID-19 vaccine makers accountable for side effects and health problems tied to their products. Specifically, DeSantis cited a study by the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) under Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo that showed an increased risk for cardiac arrest in men 18-39.

Now it appears Ladapo’s agency is conducting another study. On an episode of the We the Patriots podcast with Teryn Gregson, Ladapo was specifically asked about the information shared by some physicians and whistleblowers about the mRNA vaccine’s impact on female reproductive health.

Specifically, Gregson cited an interview she had with Dr. James Thorp, a fetal and maternal medicine physician. Thorp has been outspoken about the disruption to women’s menstrual cycles and an increase in stillbirths and miscarriages he has observed among women who received the vaccine. She asked if these issues were being studied in Florida or if Ladapo shared Thorp’s concerns.

Ladapo answered, “It’s interesting and also unfortunate, terribly unfortunate one of the things that people like Dr. Fauci and Dr. Walensky at the CDC and federal leadership and, unfortunately, a lot of state public health officials managed to do was to separate people from their common sense.”

He continued, “The pregnancy issue is an example of that.”

“Common sense says that we understand that COVID-19 is a risk. But we also understand that there is so much we don’t understand about the miracle of pregnancy and the development of another human being, even with stuff that has been around for many, many years, there is just a lot of uncertainty.”

“So for someone to come along and say you should take this [the COVID vaccine] unequivocally as a pregnant woman or a woman who is about to become pregnant, pardon me, you should take this brand new product, that’s totally non-sensical.” Until five minutes ago, the conventional wisdom was pregnant women are told to avoid most over-the-counter medications and are provided with very few prescription medications compared to the general population.

Ladapo added that informed consent would include telling pregnant women or women trying to have a baby that we really don’t know the impact on pregnancy or the fetus. That would allow the woman to make an informed choice. “That’s not what happened. Essentially it was gaslighting, trying to convince people of something that was not in line, not at all, it’s not congruent at all with common sense.”

Despite the fact no pregnant women were included in the vaccine trials, at some point during the rollout, the idea they were “safe and effective” in pregnancy became a common phrase. Where that came from is unclear since the CDC has not released v-safe data on miscarriage and stillbirths. However, it tells all pregnant women and those trying to become pregnant to get the COVID vaccine.

Yet the Pfizer package inserts still say, “Available data on Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine administered to pregnant women are insufficient to inform vaccine-associated risks in pregnancy.”

They add, “Data are not available to assess the effects of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine on the breastfed infant or on milk production/excretion.” There is similar language on the insert for the bivalent vaccines for the Moderna vaccines. Apparently, what is on a package insert is regulated far better than the use of the actual vaccines under a EUA.

Maybe that is why Florida is taking a deeper dive. “We are looking into that, the issue of pregnancy,” Ladapo said. “And we’re using the data we have in Florida to look into that.”

He continued, “I am familiar with [Thorp’s] concerns. I’ve heard other concerns. And it is a fact that around the nation, stillbirths have increased in the last two years or so.”

“That’s something that should be investigated rather than swept under the rug or assumed to be unrelated when there are new products, for example, that are being given to many pregnant women,” he said. Ladapo emphasized that Florida is taking a data-based approach and will share the findings when they are available.

