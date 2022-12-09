Ron DeSantis Signals Looming Battle With Big Pharma Over COVID Vaccines

Pfizer and Moderna may want to brace themselves. The NBC affiliate in Tampa, Fla., is reporting that Gov. Ron DeSantis teased upcoming announcements about pursuing accountability for the COVID-19 vaccine makers for vaccine injuries. The manufacturers have a deal that relieves them of liability for injuries from vaccines administered under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) at the federal level. However, there may be state-level consumer protection laws that state attorneys general could cite.

And it looks like Florida may be the first to try to hold Pfizer and Moderna accountable for making false claims. At a private meeting of the Republican Party of Florida last weekend, DeSantis reportedly said, “We are going to work to hold these manufacturers accountable for this mRNA [vaccine], because they said there was [sic] no side effects, and we know that there have been, and there have been a lot.”

“We did a study in Florida, and you saw an 86% increase in cardiac-related activity from people 18 to 39 from mRNA shots,” DeSantis pointed out. “So we’re going to be doing some stuff to bring accountability there.” He added, “This is something that we’re going to lead on in Florida. We’re probably going to have some announcements over the next three or four weeks on that.”

DeSantis’s efforts may be supported by a lawsuit filed in Texas District Court by a whistleblower from Ventavia Research Group (VRG). VRG ran clinical trials for Pfizer, and Brook Johnson was a regional director for Ventavia at the time. She wrote a letter to the FDA alleging the company employed substandard research practices. She was fired for contacting the agency and filed suit under the False Claims Act.

If Pfizer attained the EUA knowingly using fraudulent data or information, that could strip them of federal law protections. Pfizer’s current defense in a Motion to Dismiss is that the government was aware of the fraud due to Johnson’s letter and continued to do business with the company. The judge allowed discovery on the motion, and a ruling is pending.

DeSantis is the first state leader to comment on the vaccine program and the vaccine injured. He also had the courage to hire Dr. Joseph Ladapo as Florida’s Surgeon General. It is Ladapo’s study that DeSantis cited in the meeting. The Harvard-trained physician and health policy Ph.D. was also the first public health leader in the nation to recommend against COVID vaccines for healthy children.

Additionally, one senator has been a tireless advocate for the vaccine injured. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) put his reputation and re-election at risk by holding multiple forums and roundtables with dissident scientists and people who claimed they or their loved ones suffered life-altering vaccine injuries. During his 2022 campaign, Johnson promised to continue investigations into the COVID vaccine program and to work on behalf of the vaccine injured.

On Dec. 7, the senator took the first step to make good on that promise; Johnson held a roundtable discussion called “COVID-19 Vaccines: What They Are, How They Work, and Possible Causes of Injuries.” He hosted over a dozen experts in public health, medicine, science, and law, as well as people who claim to suffer from vaccine injuries.

When opening the meeting, Johnson said, “I do want to point out the complexity of what we’re dealing with here. I think of many problems during the pandemic, one of the biggest casualties was just modesty in admitting how much we don’t know. I really want that sinking in, understand how much we don’t know about the body, about its response, about, quite honestly, our marvelous natural immunity, and then how man’s interventions might just screw that up. I think we need to be honest, we need to admit that, so I’m hoping we can talk about that complexity today.”

During the three-hour conference, members of the panel cited research from around the world on heart-related side effects, the vaccine’s effect on the immune system, and the impact on pregnant women and babies. The information is, as Johnson noted, complex and detailed. It is also provided by dissident doctors with the courage to speak out against the preferred narrative.

While Elon Musk is opening Twitter for debate, the other platforms are still on the lookout for "misinformation" — also known as information the ruling regime does not like. I will be sharing the complex and detailed findings from Sen. Johnson's panel in a series of articles for PJ Media VIP members — behind the paywall, where it can't be censored.