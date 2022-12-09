Why Not Declare Obesity a 'Public Health Emergency'?

There’s seemingly no limit to what the Biden administration is willing to consider a Public Health ™ emergency: COVID, monkeypox, poor abortion access.

Team Brandon is committed to the permanent emergency paradigm to such an extent, in fact, that it keeps them going after the emergency is declared over:

President Joe Biden recently claimed the “pandemic is over,” but the extension of the public health emergency indicates the administration does not believe the U.S. is out of the woods yet.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul actually declared gun violence a “Public Health™ crisis.” Turn in your guns to stop the spread!

Safety first.

But, one might wonder, for the sake of logical consistency, why not declare obesity a national Public Health™ emergency?

The CDC, the very pinnacle of the Public Health™ godhead, which peers into Itself for inspiration and disseminates its divine wisdom unto the peasants, acknowledges the dangers of obesity:

Obesity is a common metabolic disease, affecting 42.4% of U.S. adults (5), and is a risk factor for other chronic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and some cancers.

Damn near half of Americans are clinically obese!

[insert image]

source: US Centers For Disease Control

A jaw-dropping 78% of COVID deaths occurred in obese or overweight patients. Butterballs dropped dead by the millions worldwide from COVID alone — what should otherwise be a routine coronavirus infection much like the common cold. Obesity is one of the biggest comorbidities correlated to COVID death.

But for some reason, the biomedical Experts™ like Fauci only want to talk about pharmaceutical prophylactics — not obesity, not lack of exercise, and definitely not vitamin D.

Except they don’t promote all pharmaceuticals with anti-COVID applications — just the patented mRNA vaccines and Paxlovid. They’re not super interested in ivermectin — which is on the WHO’s list of essential medicine and whose inventor won the Nobel Peace Prize.

How curious. At the risk of impugning their intentions, an observer who might not appreciate the Public Health™ high priests’ benevolence and altruism might be forgiven for suspecting ulterior motives.

At which point we revert to the original question: Why not declare obesity a Public Health™ emergency? The answer, of course, is that actual public health is never the aim of declaring such an emergency. There is always, without fail, an underlying ulterior motive — either profiteering or social control or, in the case of COVID, both.

What would be the benefit of actually reducing obesity to the multinational corporations that control public policy? Big food wouldn’t sell as many Cheetos or Mountain Dew. Big pharma/healthcare providers wouldn’t rake in as much profit. The population’s cognition might improve sufficiently to realize that their government is literally dedicated to keeping them sick and sad — bad news for the oligarchy.

The power structure has no incentive to tackle obesity.