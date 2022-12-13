School District President Resigns After Having High School Kids at 'Naughty' Christmas Party

On one hand, I am grateful that I don’t have to worry about what might happen to my kids at school. On the other hand, I still worry about what might happen to my grandkids, who are still in school. One does not need to do a comprehensive internet search to find examples of teachers and school board members promoting objectionable ideologies or subjecting students to prurient and illegal sexual activities. I’ll leave that search to you if you think you can do it and still keep your lunch down.

Our latest inductee into the Educator’s Hall of Shame is one Steven Llanusa. Llanusa is the former president of the Claremont Unified School District in Los Angeles County, Calif. Llanusa’s bio has been removed from the district website, and he has resigned. Here’s why.

According to CBS, on December 3, Llanusa hosted a holiday party at his home. And he invited the choir from one of the district’s high schools to perform. He also agreed to pay for the performance to help with a fundraiser. All well and good so far, right? Unfortunately, that is about as innocent as it got. As it turned out, this was a “naughty” holiday party, because of course, people feel the need to sexualize everything, including Christmas and high school students. The choir members waited an hour to perform. The party had an open bar, and the students were offered alcohol. They were also treated to the sight of shirtless male dancers and a “dirty Santa.”

You can see the story from CBS Los Angeles below:

The school board met with its legal counsel and released the following statement via Facebook:

We are appalled by the allegations, which are understandably causing distraction, disruption and pain, as expressed in community members’ messages to the Board and Superintendent. Please know that we receive and read your messages, and we take your concerns very seriously. Though the board cannot require Mr. Llanusa’s resignation, we encourage him to do so in order to begin the process of healing and returning our focus to students and their well-being.

There are those who would argue that there was no harm and no foul since students are already sexualized by popular culture, social media, and the rest of the garbage that is making America a cesspool. And if that is the case, do we really need district administrators contributing to the problem? I shouldn’t even have to ask that question.

Parents, grandparents, and caregivers: pay attention to what goes on in your child’s classroom and to who is making decisions about his or her education. You have every right to any and all information you may want. Your schools answer to you. It is never the other way around.