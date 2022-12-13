News & Politics

Mississippi State Football Coach Mike Leach Passes Away

By Chris Queen 10:37 AM on December 13, 2022
The sports world is reeling this morning after the death of Mike Leach, head football coach at Mississippi State University. 61-year-old Leach suffered a massive heart attack on Sunday.

“Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father, and grandfather,” his family said in a statement. “He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life.”

Leach was unusual in that he didn’t play football himself, but he amassed a 158-107 record as a head coach. He had been with Mississippi State since 2020, where he took the program from a 4-7 record in his first year to 8-4 this season.

MSU President Mark Keenum issued his own statement:

Coach Mike Leach cast a tremendous shadow not just over Mississippi State University, but over the entire college football landscape. His innovative “Air Raid” offense changed the game. Mike’s keen intellect and unvarnished candor made him one of the nation’s true coaching legends. His passing brings great sadness to our university, to the Southeastern Conference, and to all who loved college football. I will miss Mike’s profound curiosity, his honesty, and his wide-open approach to pursuing excellence in all things.

“Mike’s death also underscores the fragility and uncertainty of our lives. Three weeks ago, Mike and I were together in the locker room celebrating a hard-fought victory in Oxford. Mike Leach truly embraced life and lived in such a manner as to leave no regrets. That’s a worthy legacy. May God bless the Leach family during these days and hours. The prayers of the Bulldog family go with them.

Leach had a reputation for his quirkiness, especially in interviews:

Leach even made a cameo appearance on the television show Friday Night Lights, giving Coach Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler) some very Mike Leach advice.

Tributes to Leach poured in.

Pray for the Leach family, the Mississippi State football family, and his loved ones.

